BURNS EARNS BASKETBALL SCHOLARSHIP AT ALBANY STATE

East Gadsden High School senior point guard Titus Burns received an athletic scholarship from Albany State University (ASU), an NCAA Division II college, in Albany, GA.
He signed the National Letter of Intent (NLI) at East Gadsden Friday, May 12, committing to ASU.
Titus also received offers from Albany Tech, Adams University, and several prep schools.
“I had good chemistry with head coach Michael Moore which was very important in making a decision,” Burns said about choosing ASU.
Burns scored over 500 points his senior year, averaging 19 points (33-point high), 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals per game.
He also snagged a spot on the All-Big Bend team, The Herald’s All-County team, and all-tournament team.
Titus attributes his success in basketball to his faith in God, work ethics, perseverance, and unconditional support from his parents, Alisha and Shinny Burns.
His father Shinny said he was proud of his son and thanked God for him.
Burn’s mother, Alisha, said that her son had worked hard to get this opportunity and they were looking forward to see him play at Albany State.
Coach Gino Bullock said that Burns had weathered the storm and thanked his parents who supported both his academics and basketball involvement.