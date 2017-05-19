JORDAN SIGNS BASKETBALL SCHOLARSHIP AT TAYLOR MADE

Chris Jordan has signed with Taylor Made Basketball which was founded by Anthony Taylor in 2014 in Pensacola.
Jordan will spend a year at Taylor Made and then pursue a college team.
Jordan said he was looking forward to improving his abilities as a player at Taylor Made, which was founded by Taylor after leaving the college coaching ranks in Canada.
Taylor wanted a way to connect student-athletes with institutions that would foster success on the court as well as in the classroom.
Jordan scored 360 points last year with 95 rebounds, 45 assists, 43 steals and 7 blocks.
He thanked his parents and family for their support and was excited about being able to play more basketball next year. He especially thanked his mother and father for their support.
His father Christopher said this opportunity has been an answered prayer and he was very proud of his son.
His mother LaShonda said that she had waited for this day and was proud of her son. She thanked all those that helped and supported their son.
Both of Christopher’s parents said they hoped that the younger players understood that hard work pays off and encouraged them to be standing at the signing table next year.
Coach Gino Bullock said Jordan was a hard worker and had been the kind of player that a coach enjoyed coaching.