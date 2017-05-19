JOE FEROLITO ALL STAR CLASSIC MAY 21

The seventh annual Joe Ferolito, Sr. All Star Classic, sponsored by "Next Level Baseball" of Tallahassee, will be held Sunday, May 21st, 2017 at 3:00 PM EDT at Therrell Field in Chattahoochee. The event will feature all-stars from Leon County high schools against the all-stars from surrounding counties in North Florida (The Rurals). Players from North Florida Christian, Godby, Rickards, Munroe, Liberty County, Chiles and Wakulla County will compete in the event.
All-star players on each team will be wearing their respective high school uniform for the last time as many will move on to the next level in their baseball career. Manager of the Leon County all-stars will be Brian Kelley, while Jeremy Barlow will manage The Rurals.
It is an honor that the city of Chattahoochee and Therrell Field is selected as the choice venue to host an event of this nature. With our attendance, let us honor Joe for his many years of service to our youth of North Florida, and at the same time show our appreciation to Next Level Baseball of Tallahassee for showcasing the best of young baseball talent at this annual event. Admission free.