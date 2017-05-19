NEW COUNCIL MEMBER READY TO TAKE THE REIGNS

Twenty-five-year old Decorkus Allen has finally attained the job he's been after for five consecutive years: serving Havana as a town council member after winning the seat in the April 25th election.
He started dreaming of serving his community while still at East Gadsden High School and started attending town meetings. After meeting Havana Police Chief Tracy Smith, he said the chief taught him much about law and order and the way things run. This young man's only desire since then has been to be a part of the community where he grew up.
He said he is excited about learning the ways of the council and wants to bring younger ideas to the forefront. "I want to get out and get involved with my community. I really appreciate (Town Manager) Howard McKinnon and how knowledgeable and well-informed he is," says Allen.
He cites scriptures such as Romans 13.1 about serving others: 'A leader has to listen.' "It is humbling to me to win this seat," he said.
All of Decorkus' schooling until now has been local: Havana Elementary, Havana Middle, and East Gadsden High School(s). While in school, he ran track and participated in EGHS's STRIDE program from 7th grade on until he graduated, saying now that the program gave a great start on the medical field.
After graduating from EGHS in 2011 with honors, he attended and graduated from Tallahassee Community College in December, 2016. He is now ready to apply for a nursing school Bachelor's degree at either FAMU or FSU.
He is grateful for those who have mentored him along the way, citing current Havana council members Vernell Ross and Shirley McGill, former Gadsden School Board Superintendent Reginald James and Sheriff Morris Young, and his English teacher at EGHS, Dr. Aggelis, whom he calls one of his best friends. After talks with them, his life really turned around, he said, and inspired him to get straight A's for the rest of his schooling.
His mother is now at home after working with the state in data entry for years; his father is retired, too, after years of building speed boats called Bayliners. They both are ecstatic about Decorkus' achieving his dream, and he said his mom is proud of him for never giving up on it.
When asked how his friends see him, he said it would likely be words such as ambitious, funny, a natural leader. "A leader has to listen. Proverbs says a wise king listens to his counsel," said Allen.
Decorkus has eight siblings; four sisters and four brothers. His grandmother, he said, had a total of 25 children with one husband, so he has plenty of aunts and uncles.
While soon pursuing a nursing degree at either FAMU or FSU, Decorkus currently works with a sister who has a home-health care business. Decorkus has a list full of clients who are elderly, disabled or otherwise in need of home-health visits.
"I love Havana. I've never been past Atlanta," said Allen.