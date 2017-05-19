HAVANA GARDEN CLUB DEDICATES BUTTERFLY GARDEN

A beautiful butterfly garden was recently built by the Havana Garden Club at the Community Park near the Price of Freedom veterans memorial. In a special ceremony last week, the garden and fountain area were dedicated to Sara Coleman, the first president of the Havana Garden Club. Family members of “Miss Sara,” as many called her, were in attendance..
Following are the remarks made by Havana Garden Club President Cindy Piotrowski during the dedication:
“I did not know Sara Coleman so I asked her family to share their memories with me – what they said made me sad that I did not know her because I know I would have liked her and would have learned a lot from her.
“Her love of gardening began early. She told her family that her daddy used to say that if he could not eat something he did not want to grow it. But she felt differently about gardening. Sara loved growing flowers and plants.
“She was generous with her plants. She gave her ferns to neighbors and florists to use in their bouquets for funerals and other important events. The flowering peach trees around town were rooted from her tree.
“She was instrumental in severing our membership from the Federation of Garden Clubs and establishing the present Havana Garden Club. She felt that too much time and too many resources were being spent on administrative matters and she wanted our Garden Club to do more for the community.
“She was a real organizer. She was forthright and spoke her mind. Sara poured her heart and soul into gardening for herself and others, and was a real inspiration to a generation of gardeners. For these reasons, we celebrate her life and dedicate the butterfly garden to Sara Coleman.”