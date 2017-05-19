ROBINSON THANKS CITY OF QUINCY FOR GACM SUPPORT

Quincy city officials gathered last Tuesday evening, May 9th at city hall to give recognition for one of its own community members who has long given assistance to anyone needing it, along with Shaw Quarters.
Alphonso Figgers passed away a few days before the meeting, so the city board gave a special recognition to his lengthy community volunteerism. All commissioners echoed the words of Mayor Daniel McMillan in saying that Alphonso Figgers was a community friend to everyone and he would be missed greatly.
The commission also heard a couple of annual reports given by the city’s auditors and a major part of the city’s art tourism specialty, the Gadsden Arts Center.
Chris Moran, auditor at Moran & Smith Auditing, reported that city staff had provided his firm with required documents to perform the annual audit but that it had been completed quite a bit later than normal: in March, but just received a week ago. The annual report is due to the state by June, he said. He said he expected the city’s audit will still be on time.
Grace Robinson, director of the Gadsden Arts Center & Museum (GACM) thanked the commission for the $5,000 funded to GACM for the current fiscal year in support of community events. In addition, she gave thanks and praise for the city’s sponsorship of $25,000 to aid GACM in nearly doubling its size in an expansion effort toward the total cost, which is expected to be around $600,000. The support is tremendously appreciated, she told the board. She said the center/museum will soon host two major exhibitions that will drive art-conscious tourists to Quincy. Some of the projects and exhibitions are not often seen, she said, including the Florida Highwaymen exhibition.
“Thank you for your help and leadership. We have been able to leverage (those funds) for additional grants. The expansion starts in July and we expect the grand opening in December or January,” said Robinson. She asked the commission to continue funding the $5,000 annually to help GACM bring in major exhibitions and other features and educational programs for children. She noted that the March/April 2017 magazine featured GACM for its recent ‘FOUND: Vernacular Art and Gee’s Bend Quilts’ exhibition and its upcoming ‘Florida’s First Highwaymen’ display, among others. That exhibition will be held July 14th through September 23rd.
Commissioner Andy Gay thanked Robinson for reporting back to the commission, allowing the board to show accountability for their support. “We’re proud of GACM,” he said. Commissioner Keith Dowdell concurred with the appreciation comments.
City Attorney Scott Shirley told commissioners that, after a request from the board for an answer if anyone in the city can live in a dwelling without electricity, water or plumbing, that after his research, a dwelling has to have running water and sewer service to live in a house. The city also has a full-utilities including electricity policy, so electric will have to be connected.