MARINE TURNS FARMER THANKS TO FAMU EXTENSION SERVICE

Thirty-four-year old Gerhart H. Lewis, Jr. had one thing he wanted to do after he left the U.S. Marine Corps: become a farmer.
The veteran of four years' service with two tours in Iraq and Japan returned home to his family compound in Havana and sought help in learning how to best take care of a proposed organic vegetable and herbal garden. After going online for research on establishments that offer agrarian assistance, Lewis reached out to the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU)'s extension service.
He told FAMU's Vonda Richardson, director of the extension service, that he would like some help getting started. Soon he was in touch with D.J. Wiggins, Gadsden County's extension agent, telling him that the land had been farmed by his family for several generations. His great-great-grandfather had raised hogs on the land near US 27 that runs some five-plus acres, he said.
Wiggins followed Alex Bolques who served as the county's agent for over two decades.
Lewis had served in the Marine Motor Transport Service Battalion 35-33, moving large-size logistical vehicles, ammunition, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), cargo, water and other foods. Now his charge is about 40' x 65.' He plans to plant vegetables and herbs organically without harmful chemicals.
Thursday morning, May 11th, he stood with Wiggins and observed as FAMU reps brought in heavy equipment to loosen the soil and begin tilling it into rows suitable for planting. He hopes to be able to share some of his crops with his relatives who live in homes around the compound, to enable all to eat healthier, and looks forward to the day he can sell some, too. The land preparation was extensive, with machines and labor provided by FAMU through the extension service.
Gerhart H. Lewis, Jr. will plant carrots and sweet potatoes in the sunshine. Tomatoes and other vegetables will be planted under plastic, he said. Lewis said he was ready to start planting. Wiggins said he'd follow up with the Marine farmer for any additional advice he could give or help that FAMU can deliver.