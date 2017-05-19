LAST COUPLE OF WEEKENDS FILLED WITH FAMILY

The last two weekends have been filled with spending time with grandchildren.
Bev and I went to Athens, Georgia to see my granddaughter Jane Claire in her recital for the Oconee Youth Playhouse.
She has become a great little dancer and she absolutely loves dancing.
It seems like only a short time ago that she was toddling around and now to watch her on the stage dancing seems almost unreal.
The final dance routine had over 76 dancers on the stage ranging from eighth-grade to high school seniors and was one of the better choreographed numbers I’ve seen in a while.
For Mother’s Day weekend, we spent some time with Bev’s family and saw her youngest granddaughter Anabelle Thigpen perform in a recital at the Good Samaritan United Methodist Church in Tallahassee.
This was her first recital and at three years old it was certainly very special.
She had on a TuTu and danced her heart out along with four other young girls.
Like Jane Claire, we will be going to see her perform much more over the years.
Sunday was a very special day as well. We went to Panama City with her daughter Bobbie, her husband Wes and the rest of the grandchildren.
One was missing; her oldest grandson Nic is now in the Army and left Saturday for his next assignment overseas.
It was a full day at Gulf World and we all enjoyed the shows very much.
It was fun to watch the dolphin show and the seals perform. If you have not been, it is a nice little park with some great entertainment and, best of all, it is close by.
One of the good things about the trip was having three generations together to enjoy Mother’s Day.
We got a picture of Bev, Bobbie, granddaughters Jessica and Anabelle and grandson Trey as a momento of the day.
There is a picture of Bev’s mother Elaine, who just turned 90, taken a year ago of the four generations together as well.
And most importantly, a good time was had by all.