A bunch of folks who had the stage built (especially my husband Rick, who was behind the funding effort) at the town's signature fountain area at the corner of First Street NW and 7th Avenue West got together to improve the garden at the site as well.
The Stage Management Group (SMG) tilled the garden, added garden soil and fertilizer and then planted some butterfly bushes, border plants and other pretty plants and herbs, all bordered by true railroad ties.
It all came about with a little help from our friends and through donations and discounts. Havana's Downtown Improvement Committee (DIC) and the Havana Town Council approved funding assistance. The Havana Garden Club (HGC) donated plants left over from their annual garden sale. Stone's and May Nursery assisted us greatly as well.
It was a community-wide project that enhances our town. The SMG folks are committed to maintaining the area and fountain. The area was a feature at the Havana Merchants Association's May 13th event, Springfest Havana. Thanks to Black Crow's Nancy Saunders who gathered vendors, all-day music and much more, there were plenty of things to keep folks occupied and happy all day long. She has also helped with the decorations of the area. Terri Paul of Wanderings and her father Tony Lombardo are helping with the upcoming Havana Main Street program to bring a pancake breakfast to the stage on May 20th: pancakes, sausage, OJ and coffee for $5.00. All proceeds will go to the Main Street program, which will help economic development and marketing initiatives for the town. Tickets may be obtained before the breakfast at the Havana Herald, Wanderings, Mirror Image Antiques and many more shops around town. Just ask!
Come check out this addition to see how pretty it looks! The butterfly bushes will attract the butterflies and, hopefully, hummingbirds as well. I can't help but think of the Beatles' song, "I get by with a little help from my friends." It fits this garden and our thanks go out to all of the partners who created such a beautiful place to see these plants as they flower and mature.