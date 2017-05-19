SUPPORT, PROTECT AND DEFEND …

If you are expecting some grand pronouncement that impeachment proceedings will be brought against Trump, sorry to disappoint you. The House, where the charges are brought, is firmly committed to Trump in hopes that tax cuts and other GOP wish list items will be forthcoming. Trump will sign such bills and the GOP will feel better. After that he may prove to be more of an embarrassment than an asset, but the things that make liberal blood boil bother Republicans very little. It’s all in your point of view. Bill Maher observed that, had Hillary Clinton done half the things that Trump has done, the articles would have already been passed and sent to the Senate.
Comey had failings as FBI boss. His decisions involving candidate Hillary Clinton got a wobbly candidacy wobbling furiously. His motivations don’t seem to have been political, indeed one gets the sense this is a six foot-eight-inch Boy Scout doing his best to do his duty and fulfill his oath of office. The roiling pot of politics is a difficult place to see the world this way. Having earned the appreciation of Donald Trump for a timely, if ill-considered action, he then earned Trump’s ire by refusing to be Trump’s guy at the FBI. He wouldn’t drop the Russia probe and worse he would not assure Trump of his loyalty to Trump. His performance before the Senate Committee proved to have some exaggerations: there were not thousands of classified emails on Anthony Weiner’s laptop, there were a few.
The fact that Comey found no grounds for pursuing criminal charges against Mrs. Clinton, would not drop the inquiry into Russian connections for the Trump campaign, nor swear fealty to Donald Trump, his future was sealed. So on grounds that he wasn’t up to the job and was grandstanding, Mr. Trump, as he is allowed to by law, sacked Comey unceremoniously.
Then comes a stream of contradictory stories concerning why the decision was made. Was it the opinion of the Attorney General and his deputy, who wrote the memorandum, dated the day Comey was fired? Rod Rosenstein let it be known that he was told to draw up the memo; firing Comey was not his idea. Hardly the evidence that this was a long time coming! The chaotic handling by the White House press office strewed confusion and contradiction to the point that the President said, in effect, you should not depend upon any White House press statement for accuracy. Then there is the not-so-veiled threat that Comey had better hope there was no recording of his dinner with Trump at the White House. Comey, friends said, was uncomfortable with the invitation but felt he could not decline such an invitation from the President.
Inquiring about being the target of an investigation, by the President, is improper and could border on obstruction of justice.
Here is where the tale turns Nixonian. Firing Comey was the first crack in the ice; the investigations continue and Democrats and concerned Republicans like Senators Lindsey Graham and John McCain continue their inquiry.
Trump continues his practice of tweeting outrageous observations, contradicting himself and stymieing his own legislative program, thanks to the daily departures from normal that steal the focus from the work of Congress. His supporters aren’t fed up with it yet, but when they are, Donald J. Trump is in trouble.