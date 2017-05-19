WORRY LESS ABOUT SLOTS, MORE ABOUT DIVERSITY

Another legislative session has come and gone and once again Gadsden comes up short on being able to offer slot machines. While this is frustrating for our local economy, what I find more frustrating is reading and viewing our local leaders lamenting about how we should contact our legislators so they'll change their mind the next time around.
Our local leaders would be wiser to use their time pounding the pavement and looking for good paying service and manufacturing jobs to come to Gadsden County.
I believe it would be wise for our leaders to take a look at the economies of Biloxi, MS and Atlantic City, NJ; cities who went “all in” on casino gambling with no other real industries in the city; and if you look past the glitzy casinos and resorts, and take a look at the state of their roads, schools, and businesses, our leaders will see that going "all in" with casino gambling is ultimately a losing battle.
Our local leaders would do themselves a favor spending less time doing proclamations, bickering among themselves, and giving out plaques for this and that in their bi-weekly meetings, and focus on how we’re going to turn around our county with real jobs that offer a true living wage.
As for Creek Entertainment Gretna, I do believe they are an asset to our community, offer respectable jobs to our residents, and is a nice place to blow off some steam every now and again, and I understand the CEG may eventually have to close their doors if we don’t get slot machines. But as a county, we must be willing to diversify, and if we don’t … Quincy, Greensboro, Midway, Chattahoochee … and yes, Gretna too, will have lots of pretty buildings with lots of shiny shot machines in them that may bring lots of people to town to visit, but those of us who are here 24/7/365 will be the ones dealing with the economic impact to our infrastructure.
Casinos are a great addition to an already booming economy, but a poor focal point of one.
Brad Farmer
Quincy, FL