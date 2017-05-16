SPRINGTIME HAVANA FESTIVAL IS THIS SATURDAY

Havana’s Springtime Festival is this Saturday, May 13th in downtown Havana.
Everything is in place, according to organizers, with 24 vendors, including 6 food vendors.
Some of the food offered:
1) Philly cheese steak, sausage dogs, hamburgers, chicken tenders, fries, funnel cakes--by parking lot across from Traditions
2) Sno-cones, popcorn and other assorted food --by Magnolia Cafe
3) Wings, fish, corn dogs, sausage dogs, turkey legs, curly fries--in front of stage
4) Kalua pork, vegan rice & lentils, taco supreme, chicken gyros and more--on curve by stage
5) Sno-cones--on curve by stage
6) Corn dogs, fried tomatoes, fried pickles, flavored funnel cakes--near Planters
Arts/Crafts vendors will include watercolors, photography, home decor from re-purposed items, homemade jellies and pickles, oil paintings, floral arrangements, handmade beaded and polymer clay jewelry, coasters & cards, bird feeders, candles, mosaic stepping stones/benches, jewelry, mixed media artwork, and more! Be sure to take some time to check them out. They will be on 1st Street NW and on 2nd Street NW by Planters.
The festival will also feature a Sketch Crawl with artists positioned around the downtown area and live music all day featuring Bogazedi, Exit, The Davis’ gospel group and
Two for the Brew.
Don’t forget to shop Havana’s local merchants and cafes.
The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.
Admission is free.