TALKING NASTY

We go through cycles. Truly coarse and obscene speech becomes the norm for a while and then society seems to say, “Enough with the nasty talk.” We clean up our act to the point that a genteel “damn” becomes a coy “d…n” just in case our sensitivities be offended. Body parts and sexual activities are particularly prone to being banned and then strewn around conversations to the point that a splendid four letter Anglo-Saxonism loses its shock value and become the equivalent of “y’know” to a Valley Girl.
In our quest for stronger terms we dive deeper down the drain until eventually somebody says, “Enough!” and we go back to, “You sir, are no gentleman,” as the toughest talk we can muster.
The current brouhaha, involving the Late Show’s Stephen Colbert, has supporters of the President up in arms. Colbert has built night-time’s largest audience by skewering Donald Trump and the administration every night. Most nights the monologue is very clever, right on point and very funny. I’m sure Donald Trump makes it a point to avoid it and I doubt there’s a summary in his morning briefing.
The other night, Colbert went over the line. He was visibly angry over the reaction to fellow comic Jimmy Kimmel’s recounting his infant son’s surgery and his plea to make such medical care available to all. The usual grumblings about liberal cry-babies began and Colbert lit into the author of one such, the President, ending his tirade with a remarkably offensive observation concerning the President and Vladimir Putin. Predictably, there were cries for Colbert’s firing from CBS. That’s not going to happen.
Colbert has proven to be an excellent investment and he is king of late night. Secondly, the Late Show tapes at about 6 PM. What you see is recorded and edited. The offending segment was partially bleeped, but it was quite evident what Colbert said. Had CBS chosen to do so the entire segment might have been left on the cutting room floor. But it wasn’t. In political attacks the rules are pretty lax.
Colbert is not apologetic. Speaking for myself, the joke was completely unnecessary; he had made his point and done so in forceful and funny terms. It was off-color for the sake of it. But then, I found Trump’s explanation of his courtship techniques to Billy Bush offensive, but it didn’t prevent him from being elected President.
Colbert’s nightly monologue leaves no doubt as to where he stands and it’s safe to say that dedicated Trump fans won’t find him amusing, though every network, except Fox, is serving up late night fare that won’t please the dedicated Trump supporter.
So, is it OK? Yes and no. The Presidency should be respected, but the occupant is fair game. Think back a year or so and consider the slurs against Barack and Michelle Obama. It’s surprising that one remark by a liberal late-night comic creates so much outrage from the same people who attacked the Obamas so freely.
This is the USA; we have freedom of speech, which includes very rude speech directed at the nation’s chief executive. If this speech isn’t free, no speech is free.