REP. LAWSON SUPPORTS IMMIGRATION POLICY

Tuesday, May 16. 2017
I attended Representative Al Lawson's town hall in Tallahassee, and I asked him about his support of comprehensive immigration reform. He is very supportive of immigration policy that integrates immigrants into their communities and utilizes their contributions.

He was also open and genuine, and a very likeable character. It is nice knowing we have him representing Gadsden County, and I feel with continued support of his people in this county he can continue leading the U.S. in the right direction.

Aurelio Anderson
