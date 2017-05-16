Looking Back for 05-16-17

Ring Power cranked up its new 30-acre Midway facility with a bang-up open house. Gadsden County, Midway, and Chamber of Commerce officials joined with Ring Power President and CEO Randy Ringhaver to cut the ceremonial ribbon in front of the new 107,750-square-foot facility between US 90 and I-10. “We’re really proud to be in Gadsden County in this state-of-the-art facility,” said Ringhaver. “We are proud to have you join our family in Midway,” said resident and county commissioner Eugene Lamb.
20 YEARS AGO
The courthouse in Quincy was evacuated for a short time after police found in the basement what they thought might be a bomb addressed to the county judge. A Tallahassee bomb squad was alerted but before it arrived the contents of the suspicious red bag were discovered to be several eggs, two candies and spent cartridges.
Over 230 runners participated in the Havana New Moon 5K Run held during Old Time Havana Days. The runners wound through the Havana Country Club with overall winner Miles Gibson crossing the finish line with a time of 16:60.
30 YEARS AGO
Herschel Williams, a 32-year veteran executive with First National Bank of Tallahassee, was elected president of the Gadsden National Bank in Quincy, which was being chartered by the Capital City Bank Group. He also continued as the president of the Havana State Bank.
Hundreds of balloons were seen flying over Havana. A balloon ascension was held at Havana Middle School, Juanita Ellis, teacher-leader of the All Star Team explained, to emphasize the importance of upcoming county testing.
40 YEARS AGO
Barney C. Magee was given a plaque by the Town of Havana and its employees for his 22 1/2 years with the Town of Havana maintenance crew.
Frustrated with a proposed new county landfill system, county commissioners unanimously voted to keep all county garbage dumps open exactly as they were even though they were scheduled to close June 1.
50 YEARS AGO
Joe Hysman, 32, crop duster pilot, suffered only minor injuries and was released from Gadsden County Hospital following a crash. His plane hit a power line while he was dusting a Duys Florida Tobacco Corporation shade south of Quincy on the High Bridge Road.
Most unusual among the summer plans of Havana High School’s graduating seniors were those of Richard Shelfer, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.B. Shelfer, who was headed to England to visit and work for a fine cutlery plant in Sheffield.
60 YEARS AGO
“Gus Bert Field” was the name unanimously voted by the Town Council at its regular meeting for the new baseball and recreation field. The action followed a report from the Havana Herald of the overwhelming choice of this name by the people in their balloting during the past two weeks to choose a name.
Havana Troop 211 was awarded a blue ribbon for its activities during a large two-day Camporee held on St. George’s Island. The troop operated as two patrols while at the Camporee headed by patrol leaders Lloyd Shiver and Joe Harrell. Blue ribbons went to the top participating troops.