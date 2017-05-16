LEGAL NOTICES
Legals for 05-16-17
Tuesday, May 16. 2017
CITY OF MIDWAY EMPLOYMENT
OPPORTUNITY
The City of Midway is advertising and is currently accepting applications for a full-time Police Chief.
Salary Range: Negotiable.
Qualifications:
A Bachelor’s degree is required from an accredited four-year university in Criminal Justice or related field. Must be certified and possess a State of Florida Police Standards and Training Certificate from a recognized Law Enforcement Academy or ten years of progressively responsible experience in law enforcement work in a sworn capacity is preferred; five years of which must have been in some type of supervisory experience in a law enforcement agency. A comparable amount of training, education and/or experience can be substituted for the minimum qualifications and must be submitted for the minimum qualifications. Must be computer literate in a variety of computer functions including, but not limited to Microsoft Office Suites; Word, Excel, Power Point, Internet, and law enforcement related programs used by the City and the County. Must possess a class “E” State of Florida Driver’s License and must pass a background investigation. Excellent benefits including FL Retirement System.
Applications may be obtained from the Midway City Hall located at 50 MLK Blvd., Midway, FL 32343 or from our website: www.mymidwayfl.com. Application deadline: Open until filled. For additional information please contact Midway City Hall at (850) 574-2355 or fax the application and resume to (850) 574-0633.
9t: 3/30/17-5/25/17
_________________________________
Request for Proposals
Bid No. 17-08; Re-Bid
Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners, in accordance with DEO policy and applicable components of the rule 73C-23, F.A.C. Title 2 CFR Part 200, and the County’s CDBG Procurement Policy, is requesting separate proposals from qualified individuals or firms to provide professional administrative and management services relative to the implementation of the County’s proposed FFY 2015 Community Development Block Grant Economic Development Grant. The RFP will be available for download at gadsdengov.net.
Proposers must submit four complete sets of the proposal with all supporting documentation, as follows: one hard-copy unbound original (marked ORIGINAL) and signed in blue ink, and three unbound hardcopies (marked COPY) in a sealed envelope plainly marked with the RFP number and name, and addressed to the attention of the Management Services Department. Proposals that are not submitted in a sealed envelope marked “RFP No. 17-08; for CDBG Administration-SEALED PROPOSAL” are identified by the name of the proposer and time of opening will be considered invalid.
PROPOSERS WHO HAVE PREVIOUSLY SUBMITTED AN RFP WILL BE
CONSIDERED.
Firms mailing their proposals should allow normal delivery time to ensure receipt of their proposals by the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners. Proposals must be received by the Management Services Department, 5-B East Jefferson Street, Quincy, Florida 32351 by the May 19, 2017 @ 10:00 AM deadline or they will be returned unopened.
All proposals must be sealed and clearly marked on the outside “CDBG Economic Development Grant Administration Proposal,” with the proposer’s name and address. Proposals should be submitted in an original and three copies.
Questions concerning the “RFP” should be directed to Dee Jackson @ (850) 662-3331 or by e-mail to: djackson@gadsdencountyfl.gov.
The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any one bid or all bids, any part of any bid, to waive any informality in any bid, and to award the purchase in the best interest of the County. EEO/AA
Issued on 5-4-2017
2t: 5/11/17, 5/18/17
_________________________________
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Peck Betts Road SCOP
This project will include the resurfacing and widening of 6,372 LF of Peck Betts Road in Gadsden County, FL.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com
). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 150 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Flexible Paving, Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “BID No. 17-16; Peck Betts Road SCOP”.
Bids will be received until 10:00 A.M. (EST), on Friday, May 26, 2017, at the Gadsden County Management Services Department, Room 204, 5B East Jefferson Street, Quincy, Florida 32351, and will be opened and read aloud immediately thereafter at the County Administrator’s Conference Room at 9B East Jefferson Street, Quincy, Florida 32351.
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
AFFIRMATIVE ACTION (EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY) Gadsden County (hereinafter referred to as the “Department”), in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4 and related authorities, Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, U.S. Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the U.S. Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that the Department will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority and disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded the full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the basis of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award. Further, it is the policy of the Department to not discriminate against bidders on the grounds of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, or disability/handicap in consideration for an award. A bidder must have an approved DBE Bid Solicitation Notice Page 4 Affirmative Action (DBE/AA) Plan prior to contract award. Please use the following link http://www.dot.state.fl.us/ccadmin/cpp_online_ordering/bidder_assist.shtm and the Special Provisions for instructions for submission of a DBE/AA Plan. The DBE/AA Plan should be submitted for approval prior to the bidding.
DBE PARTICIPATION: For this FDOT assisted contract, Gadsden County has adopted the FDOT DBE Program goal. The FDOT began its race neutral DBE program on January 1, 2000 and has an overall 8.60% goal it must achieve. While the utilization is not mandatory in order to be awarded the contract, continuing utilization of DBE firms on contracts supports the success of Florida’s Voluntary DBE Program, and supports contractor’s Equal Employment Opportunity and DBE Affirmative Action Programs.
DEBARMENT/SUSPENSION: All bids submitted shall include a statement that by signing and submitting this proposal, the bidder certifies that no principal (which includes officers, directors or executives) is presently debarred, suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible, or voluntarily excluded from participation in this transaction by any federal department or agency.
1t: 5/11/17
_________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
A-1 AUTO SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 5/26/2017, 09:00 am at 17974 BLUE STAR HWY QUINCY, FL 32351-7162, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. A-1 AUTO SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
5NPET46C08H377321 2008 HYUNDAI
1t: 5/11/17
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1584
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: LOT 1 BEULAH EAST MINOR SUBDV: COMM AT THE SEC OF NW1/4 OF SECTION 27-2N-3W, RUN N00*28' 58"W 1343.78 FT; S89*48'28"W 400.0 FT TO BEGIN; S89*48'28"W 123.0 FT; S00*28'58"E 354.15 FT; N89*48'28"E 123.0 FT; N00* 28'58"W 354.15 FT TO POB IN SECTION 27-2N-3W
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-3101-20000-0010
Name in which assessed: Buoy Inc aka Bouy Inc
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1586
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: LOT 3 BEULAH EAST MINOR SUBDV: COMM AT THE SEC OF NW1/4 OF SECTION 27-2N-3W, RUN N00*28' 58"W 1343.78 FT; S89*48'28"W 200.0 FT TO BEGIN; S89*48'28"W 100.0 FT; S00*28'58"E 435.61 FT; N89*48'28"E 100.0 FT; N00* 28'58"W 435.61 FT TO POB. IN SECTION 27-2N-3W
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-3101-20000-0030
Name in which assessed: Buoy Inc
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1585
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: LOT 2 BEULAH EAST MINOR SUBDV: COMM AT THE SEC OF NW1/4 OF SECTION 27-2N-3W, RUN N00*28' 58"W 1343.78 FT; S89*48'28"W 300.0 FT TO BEGIN; S89*48'28"W 100.0 FT; S00*28'58"E 435.61 FT; N89*48'28"E 100.0 FT; N00* 28'58"W 435.61 FT TO POB. IN SECTION 27-2N-3W
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-3101-20000-0020
Name in which assessed: Buoy Inc aka Bouy Inc
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1577
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 602 P 2000; OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 512; OR 581 P 349 OR 581 P 351; OR 581 P 347 OR 576 P 1784; OR 576 P 1783 OR 581 P 349; OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 347; OR 581 P 512 OR 581 P 342; OR 581 P 351 OR 581 P 345; OR 576 P 1783 OR 576 P 1784; OR 592 P 1320 COMM AT THE SEC OF NW1/4 OF SECTION 27-2N-3W, RUN S89*41' 43"W 802.48 FT; NORTH 429.43 FT TO BEGIN; EAST 61.57 FT; NORTH 279.16 FT; WEST 467.89 FT; EAST 406.77 FT TO POB
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-0000-00243-0800
Name in which assessed: BUOY LLC
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1572
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
OR 576 P 1783;OR 581 P 351 OR 581 P 347;OR 581 P 512 OR 581 P 349; OR 582 P 474 OR 576 P 1784; OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 512; OR 581 P 349 OR 581 P 351; OR 581 P 347 OR 581 P 345; OR 581 P 342 OR 576 P 1784; OR 256 P 703 OR 530 P 1742; OR 529 P 1 OR 592 P 1322; OR 519 P 946 OR 576 P 1783 OR 563 P 1330 COMM. AT SEC OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 27-2-3 AND RUN N00*28' 58"W 1343.78 FT TO BEGIN; S89* 48'28"W 1196.47 FT; S00*05'28" WEST 979.76 FT; S24*55'52"W 21.0 FT; S89*54'32"E 77.65 FT; N24*44'56"W 21.0 FT; N00*05' 28"E 65.29 FT; EAST 772.36 FT; S65*09'36"E 21.0 FT TO A POINT OF REVERSE CURVE; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID CURVE WITH A RADIUS OF 60.0 FT; THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 279*21'34"FOR AN ARC DISTANCE OF 292.54 FT; S65*09' 36"W 21.0 FT; WEST 148.87 FT; NORTH 421.25 FT; N89*48'28"E 518.09 FT; N00*28'58"W 435.61 FT TO POB, LESS ANY PARTS SOLD LESS PARTS PER: OR 602 P 2000; OR 602 P 2001; OR 602 P 2002
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-0000-00243-0100
Name in which assessed: BUOY LLC
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1571
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 581 P 351; OR 581 P 347 OR 581 P 512; OR 581 P 349 OR 582 P 474; OR 576 P 1784;OR 576 P 1783 OR 581 P 349; OR 582 P 475 OR 581 P 347; OR 581 P 512 OR 581 P 342; OR 581 P 351 OR 576 P 1783; OR 581 P 345 OR 576 P 1784; OR 563 P 1330 OR 530 P 1742; OR 529 P 1 OR 256 P 703, OR 519 P 946 BEGIN AT SEC OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 27-2-3 AND RUN N 00 DEG 23'37" W 1345.54 FT TO AN EASEMENT; S 89 DEG 46'57" W 1321.47 FT; S 00 DEG 05'28" W 236.82 FT; N 89 DEG 17'05" W 767.03 FT; S 00 DEG 23'08" E 1125.50 FT; N 89 DEG 22'49" E 769.55 FT; N 89 DEG 49'50" E 1320.97 FT TO THE P.O.B. LESS PARTS SOLD. LESS PART PER OR 602 P 1999
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-0000-00243-0000
Name in which assessed: Winter Harbour Inc
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1575
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 602 P 1999 OR 602 P 2006; OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 512; OR 581 P 349 OR 581 P 351; OR 581 P 347 OR 576 P 1784; OR 576 P 1783 OR 581 P 349; OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 347; OR 581 P 512 OR 581 P 342; OR 581 P 351 OR 581 P 345; OR 576 P 1783 OR 576 P 1784; OR 592 P 1320 COMM AT THE SEC OF NW1/4 OF SECTION 27-2N-3W, RUN N00*28' 58"W 459.44 FT TO BEGIN; NORTH 448.74 FT; S89*48'28"W 200.40 FT; SOUTH 448.05 FT; EAST 204.18 FT TO POB
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-0000-00243-0500
Name in which assessed: Winter Harbour Inc
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1578
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 749 P 461 OR 602 P 2003; OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 512; OR 581 P 349 OR 581 P 351; OR 581 P 347 OR 576 P 1784; OR 576 P 1783 OR 581 P 349; OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 347; OR 581 P 512 OR 581 P 342; OR 581 P 351 OR 581 P 345; OR 576 P 1783 OR 576 P 1784; OR 592 P 1320 COMM AT THE SEC OF NW1/4 OF SECTION 27-2N-3W, RUN S89*41' 43"W 802.48 FT TO BEGIN; NORTH 429.43 FT; WEST 406.77 FT; N00*05'28"E 9.02 FT; N88*51' 25"W 283.79 FT; S00*28'22"E 299.14 FT; S89*46'33"W 30.0 FT S00*28'22"E 150.13 FT; N89*16' 44"E 199.76 FT; N89*41'43"E 517.04 FT TO POB
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-0000-00243-0900
Name in which assessed: Sally Joe Timber LLC; Capital City Land LLC
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1574
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 749 P 461 OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 512; OR 581 P 349 OR 581 P 351; OR 581 P 347 OR 576 P 1784; OR 576 P 1783 OR 581 P 349; OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 347; OR 581 P 512 OR 581 P 342; OR 581 P 351 OR 581 P 345; OR 576 P 1783 OR 576 P 1784; OR 592 P 1320 BEGIN AT THE SEC OF NW1/4 OF SECTION 27-2N-3W, RUN S89*41' 43"W 1319.52 FT; S89*16'44"W 199.76 FT; N00*28'22"W 455.70 FT, N 89*16'44" E 313.83 FT, S 00*05'28"W 90.14 FT; S24* 55'52"W 21.0 FT; S89*54'32"E 77.65 FT; N24*44'56"W 21.0 FT; N00*05'28"E 65.29 FT; EAST 772.36 FT; S65*09'36"E 21.0 FT N69*50'24"E 112.65 FT; EAST 248.23 FT; S00*28'58"E 455.17 FT TO POB LESS PARTS PER: OR 602 P 2000; OR 602 P 2003
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-0000-00243-0300
Name in which assessed: Sally Joe Timber LLC; Capital City Land, LLC
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
