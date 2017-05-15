Jeannie Courson Quinsey, 81, awoke in the loving arms of Jesus on May 11, 2017, while surrounded by her loving family.
The daughter of the late William and Charity Hartley Courson, she was born August 6, 1935, in West Green, Georgia. Also preceding her in death are her children, Cheryl Quinsey and John Quinsey; and brothers, H.T. and Grady.
She was a dedicated homemaker and was a faithful member at New Life Baptist Church. She loved God, her family, church family, and enjoyed cooking and crocheting.
She leaves behind her husband, Phares Quinsey, children and their spouses, Debbie Quinsey Baxter (Edward), Teresa Carol Quinsey Beasley (Tommy) and Roger Quinsey (Mary); grandchildren, Susan, Kim, Christina, Stephen, Tyler, Matthew and Chris; great-grandchildren, Shelby, Erica, Gage, Jacob and Colin.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Abbey Funeral Home, with the funeral beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
