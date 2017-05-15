Melinda Lee Bartoszewicz, of Quincy, Florida, passed away on May 5th, 2017. Melinda was a Registered Nurse, an avid naturalist and bird lover, dog lover, gardener, photographer and the most wonderful cook. Melinda was born on November 19, 1965 in Fernandina Beach, Florida to Franklin and Annette Lee. She graduated from the Florida State University and was a passionate Seminoles fan. She had a life long love of nature and enjoyed photographing the birds that came to her many feeders and to the wildlife refuges near her home.
Melinda will be forever missed by her Husband of 21 years, Michael; father, Franklin D.R. Lee; sister, Gail Lee-Carter (Richard); brother, Ron F. Lee (Tarah); In-Laws, John and Carol Bartoszewicz; John R. and Sandy Bartoszewicz; Karen and Roger Elmore; and her beloved pets Jasper, Rue and Ollie.
A memorial service is planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers Melinda would have appreciated a tribute donation to her favorite associations: The Cornell Lab of Ornithology (Birds.Cornell.Edu) or the Nature Conservancy (Support.Nature.Org)
