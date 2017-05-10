Myrtis Rudd Cross of Tampa, FL died Sunday, May 7, 2017, and is now at peace with her Lord and Savior.
Born in Quincy, Florida, June 24, 1930 to Donnie and Amos Rudd, she lived most of her life in Quincy, Florida, but had resided in Tampa the last 16 years. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was predeceased in death by her husband of almost 50 years, Wayne Cross.
She had a servant’s heart and was always there for her family and friends with her love, support and guidance. She was a member of Thomas Memorial Baptist Church for 30 years, then Idlewild Baptist Church in Tampa, where she was part of the seniors group and ladies bible study groups, always willing to help where needed.
Myrtis worked for the Gadsden County Sherriff’s Department and the County Clerk’s office. After retiring she loved to cook and socialize, to read and garden. Vacations to the Smoky Mountains shared with Wayne were some of her favorite memories. In later years, she and her daughter shared many wonderful vacations. She loved doing crafts and was an excellent seamstress. But mostly, she loved caring for her family, sharing time with them and always put them first.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Cross Edwards; granddaughter, Lauren Edwards Basile (Matt); sister, Joyce Brockman; nieces, Dena Brockman and Susan Lester (Patman); and her two great-grandsons, MJ and Luke who brought so much joy to her during her last days.
The funeral service will be held May 11, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Memorial Baptist Church, 1001 W. Washington St., in Quincy with visitation at 10 A.M. prior to the service. Independent Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Myrtis Rudd Cross
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)