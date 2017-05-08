June 6, 1934 – May 6, 2017
Ms. Myrtle G. Dillard, 82, of Havana, FL, passed on May 6, 2017. The memorial service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Havana, FL. Viewing will be Friday, May 12, 2017, from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, located at 1555 Pat Thomas Parkway, Quincy, FL and one hour prior to funeral at the church. Burial will be at Barber Cemetery, located on Hwy. 157, Concord-Bainbridge Rd.
She is survived by one son, Joshua Dillard, Sr. (Angie), of Jupiter, FL; four daughters, Jacklyn Pittman and Leisha Dillard of Havana, FL, Trisha Rowlett, of Norfolk, VA and Sherma Del Tergo of Jupiter, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations of vegetable plants and fruit trees would be greatly appreciated.
Myrtle G. Dillard
