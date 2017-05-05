Legals for 05-05-17
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Friday, May 5. 2017
LEGAL NOTICES
CITY OF MIDWAY
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
The City of Midway is advertising and is currently accepting applications for a full-time Police Chief.
Salary Range: Negotiable.
Qualifications:
A Bachelor’s degree is required from an accredited four-year university in Criminal Justice or related field. Must be certified and possess a State of Florida Police Standards and Training Certificate from a recognized Law Enforcement Academy or ten years of progressively responsible experience in law enforcement work in a sworn capacity is preferred; five years of which must have been in some type of supervisory experience in a law enforcement agency. A comparable amount of training, education and/or experience can be substituted for the minimum qualifications and must be submitted for the minimum qualifications. Must be computer literate in a variety of computer functions including, but not limited to Microsoft Office Suites; Word, Excel, Power Point, Internet, and law enforcement related programs used by the City and the County. Must possess a class “E” State of Florida Driver’s License and must pass a background investigation. Excellent benefits including FL Retirement System.
Applications may be obtained from the Midway City Hall located at 50 MLK Blvd., Midway, FL 32343 or from our website: www.mymidwayfl.com. Application deadline: Open until filled. For additional information please contact Midway City Hall at (850) 574-2355 or fax the application and resume to (850) 574-0633.
9t: 3/30/17-5/25/17
_________________________________
INVITATION TO BID
Roof Replace for W. S. Stevens
School Cafeteria
Bid No. 17-09
The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners is seeking sealed bids from qualified Roofing Contractors for the roof replacement of W.S. Stevens School Cafeteria at 1004 and 1006 4th Street in Quincy, Florida. Bids will be received until 2:00 p.m. (EST), Friday, May 12, 2017 in the Management Services Department, 5-B E. Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 and opened immediately thereafter in the County Administrator’s Conference Room, 9-B E. Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351. Specifications may be obtained from Mr. Clyde Collins, Gadsden County Building Official at the Gadsden County Building Department - 1B E. Jefferson Street, Quincy, Florida - 850-875-8665. The bid document will also be available for download at gadsdengov.net
. Questions concerning specifications should be directed to Mr. Collins. A mandatory pre-bid meeting is scheduled for May 5, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. at the work site. Bids will not be valid if not sealed in an envelope marked “SEALED BID” and identified by the name of the company and bid number. The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any one bid or all bids, any part of any bid, to waive any informality in any bid, and to award the purchase in the best interest of the County. EEO/AA
Issue Date: 4-27-2017
2t: 4/27/17, 5/4/17
_________________________________
Request For Proposals
Bid No. 17-08; Re-Bid
Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners, in accordance with DEO policy and applicable components of the rule 73C-23, F.A.C. Title 2 CFR Part 200, and the County’s CDBG Procurement Policy, is requesting separate proposals from qualified individuals or firms to provide professional administrative and management services relative to the implementation of the County’s proposed FFY 2015 Community Development Block Grant Economic Development Grant. The RFP will be available for download at gadsdengov.net.
Proposers must submit four complete sets of the proposal with all supporting documentation, as follows: one hard-copy unbound original (marked ORIGINAL) and signed in blue ink, and three unbound hardcopies (marked COPY) in a sealed envelope plainly marked with the RFP number and name, and addressed to the attention of the Management Services Department. Proposals that are not submitted in a sealed envelope marked “RFP No. 17-08; for CDBG Administration-SEALED PROPOSAL” are identified by the name of the proposer and time of opening will be considered invalid.
Firms mailing their proposals should allow normal delivery time to ensure receipt of their proposals by the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners. Proposals must be received by the Management Services Department, 5-B East Jefferson Street, Quincy, Florida 32351 by the May 19, 2017 @ 10:00 AM deadline or they will be returned unopened.
All proposals must be sealed and clearly marked on the outside “CDBG Economic Development Grant Administration Proposal,” with the proposer’s name and address. Proposals should be submitted in an original and three copies.
Questions concerning the “RFP” should be directed to Dee Jackson @ (850) 662-3331 or by e-mail to: djackson@gadsdencountyfl.gov.
The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any one bid or all bids, any part of any bid, to waive any informality in any bid, and to award the purchase in the best interest of the County. EEO/AA
Issued on 5-4-2017
2t: 5/4/17, 5/11/17
_________________________________
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
GADSDEN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO. 17000138 CPA
Florida Bar No. 108196
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LEO D. McMILLAN, JR.,
Deceased.
_______________________________/
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of LEO D. McMILLAN, JR., deceased, File Number 1700038 CPA, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gadsden County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gadsden County Courthouse, Quincy, Florida. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is April 27, 2017.
Personal Representative:
CAPITAL CITY TRUST COMPANY
CATHY WARREN
Trust Officer
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Lines, Hinson and Lines
121 N. Madison Street
Post Office Box 550
Quincy, Florida 32353-0550
FL Bar No. 108196
Telephone: (850) 875-1300
E-mail: ahinson@lineshinson.com
2t: 4/27/17, 5/4/17
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1584
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: LOT 1 BEULAH EAST MINOR SUBDV: COMM AT THE SEC OF NW1/4 OF SECTION 27-2N-3W, RUN N00*28' 58"W 1343.78 FT; S89*48'28"W 400.0 FT TO BEGIN; S89*48'28"W 123.0 FT; S00*28'58"E 354.15 FT; N89*48'28"E 123.0 FT; N00* 28'58"W 354.15 FT TO POB IN SECTION 27-2N-3W
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-3101-20000-0010
Name in which assessed: Buoy Inc aka Bouy Inc
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1586
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: LOT 3 BEULAH EAST MINOR SUBDV: COMM AT THE SEC OF NW1/4 OF SECTION 27-2N-3W, RUN N00*28' 58"W 1343.78 FT; S89*48'28"W 200.0 FT TO BEGIN; S89*48'28"W 100.0 FT; S00*28'58"E 435.61 FT; N89*48'28"E 100.0 FT; N00* 28'58"W 435.61 FT TO POB. IN SECTION 27-2N-3W
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-3101-20000-0030
Name in which assessed: Buoy Inc
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1585
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: LOT 2 BEULAH EAST MINOR SUBDV: COMM AT THE SEC OF NW1/4 OF SECTION 27-2N-3W, RUN N00*28' 58"W 1343.78 FT; S89*48'28"W 300.0 FT TO BEGIN; S89*48'28"W 100.0 FT; S00*28'58"E 435.61 FT; N89*48'28"E 100.0 FT; N00* 28'58"W 435.61 FT TO POB. IN SECTION 27-2N-3W
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-3101-20000-0020
Name in which assessed: Buoy Inc aka Bouy Inc
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1577
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 602 P 2000; OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 512; OR 581 P 349 OR 581 P 351; OR 581 P 347 OR 576 P 1784; OR 576 P 1783 OR 581 P 349; OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 347; OR 581 P 512 OR 581 P 342; OR 581 P 351 OR 581 P 345; OR 576 P 1783 OR 576 P 1784; OR 592 P 1320 COMM AT THE SEC OF NW1/4 OF SECTION 27-2N-3W, RUN S89*41' 43"W 802.48 FT; NORTH 429.43 FT TO BEGIN; EAST 61.57 FT; NORTH 279.16 FT; WEST 467.89 FT; EAST 406.77 FT TO POB
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-0000-00243-0800
Name in which assessed: BUOY LLC
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1572
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
OR 576 P 1783;OR 581 P 351 OR 581 P 347;OR 581 P 512 OR 581 P 349; OR 582 P 474 OR 576 P 1784; OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 512; OR 581 P 349 OR 581 P 351; OR 581 P 347 OR 581 P 345; OR 581 P 342 OR 576 P 1784; OR 256 P 703 OR 530 P 1742; OR 529 P 1 OR 592 P 1322; OR 519 P 946 OR 576 P 1783 OR 563 P 1330 COMM. AT SEC OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 27-2-3 AND RUN N00*28' 58"W 1343.78 FT TO BEGIN; S89* 48'28"W 1196.47 FT; S00*05'28" WEST 979.76 FT; S24*55'52"W 21.0 FT; S89*54'32"E 77.65 FT; N24*44'56"W 21.0 FT; N00*05' 28"E 65.29 FT; EAST 772.36 FT; S65*09'36"E 21.0 FT TO A POINT OF REVERSE CURVE; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID CURVE WITH A RADIUS OF 60.0 FT; THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 279*21'34"FOR AN ARC DISTANCE OF 292.54 FT; S65*09' 36"W 21.0 FT; WEST 148.87 FT; NORTH 421.25 FT; N89*48'28"E 518.09 FT; N00*28'58"W 435.61 FT TO POB, LESS ANY PARTS SOLD LESS PARTS PER: OR 602 P 2000; OR 602 P 2001; OR 602 P 2002
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-0000-00243-0100
Name in which assessed: BUOY LLC
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1571
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 581 P 351; OR 581 P 347 OR 581 P 512; OR 581 P 349 OR 582 P 474; OR 576 P 1784;OR 576 P 1783 OR 581 P 349; OR 582 P 475 OR 581 P 347; OR 581 P 512 OR 581 P 342; OR 581 P 351 OR 576 P 1783; OR 581 P 345 OR 576 P 1784; OR 563 P 1330 OR 530 P 1742; OR 529 P 1 OR 256 P 703, OR 519 P 946 BEGIN AT SEC OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 27-2-3 AND RUN N 00 DEG 23'37" W 1345.54 FT TO AN EASEMENT; S 89 DEG 46'57" W 1321.47 FT; S 00 DEG 05'28" W 236.82 FT; N 89 DEG 17'05" W 767.03 FT; S 00 DEG 23'08" E 1125.50 FT; N 89 DEG 22'49" E 769.55 FT; N 89 DEG 49'50" E 1320.97 FT TO THE P.O.B. LESS PARTS SOLD. LESS PART PER OR 602 P 1999
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-0000-00243-0000
Name in which assessed: Winter Harbour Inc
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1575
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 602 P 1999 OR 602 P 2006; OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 512; OR 581 P 349 OR 581 P 351; OR 581 P 347 OR 576 P 1784; OR 576 P 1783 OR 581 P 349; OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 347; OR 581 P 512 OR 581 P 342; OR 581 P 351 OR 581 P 345; OR 576 P 1783 OR 576 P 1784; OR 592 P 1320 COMM AT THE SEC OF NW1/4 OF SECTION 27-2N-3W, RUN N00*28' 58"W 459.44 FT TO BEGIN; NORTH 448.74 FT; S89*48'28"W 200.40 FT; SOUTH 448.05 FT; EAST 204.18 FT TO POB
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-0000-00243-0500
Name in which assessed: Winter Harbour Inc
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1578
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 749 P 461 OR 602 P 2003; OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 512; OR 581 P 349 OR 581 P 351; OR 581 P 347 OR 576 P 1784; OR 576 P 1783 OR 581 P 349; OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 347; OR 581 P 512 OR 581 P 342; OR 581 P 351 OR 581 P 345; OR 576 P 1783 OR 576 P 1784; OR 592 P 1320 COMM AT THE SEC OF NW1/4 OF SECTION 27-2N-3W, RUN S89*41' 43"W 802.48 FT TO BEGIN; NORTH 429.43 FT; WEST 406.77 FT; N00*05'28"E 9.02 FT; N88*51' 25"W 283.79 FT; S00*28'22"E 299.14 FT; S89*46'33"W 30.0 FT S00*28'22"E 150.13 FT; N89*16' 44"E 199.76 FT; N89*41'43"E 517.04 FT TO POB
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-0000-00243-0900
Name in which assessed: Sally Joe Timber LLC; Capital City Land LLC
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________k
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1574
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 749 P 461 OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 512; OR 581 P 349 OR 581 P 351; OR 581 P 347 OR 576 P 1784; OR 576 P 1783 OR 581 P 349; OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 347; OR 581 P 512 OR 581 P 342; OR 581 P 351 OR 581 P 345; OR 576 P 1783 OR 576 P 1784; OR 592 P 1320 BEGIN AT THE SEC OF NW1/4 OF SECTION 27-2N-3W, RUN S89*41' 43"W 1319.52 FT; S89*16'44"W 199.76 FT; N00*28'22"W 455.70 FT, N 89*16'44" E 313.83 FT, S 00*05'28"W 90.14 FT; S24* 55'52"W 21.0 FT; S89*54'32"E 77.65 FT; N24*44'56"W 21.0 FT; N00*05'28"E 65.29 FT; EAST 772.36 FT; S65*09'36"E 21.0 FT N69*50'24"E 112.65 FT; EAST 248.23 FT; S00*28'58"E 455.17 FT TO POB LESS PARTS PER: OR 602 P 2000; OR 602 P 2003
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-0000-00243-0300
Name in which assessed: Sally Joe Timber LLC; Capital City Land, LLC
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
The City of Midway is advertising and is currently accepting applications for a full-time Police Chief.
Salary Range: Negotiable.
Qualifications:
A Bachelor’s degree is required from an accredited four-year university in Criminal Justice or related field. Must be certified and possess a State of Florida Police Standards and Training Certificate from a recognized Law Enforcement Academy or ten years of progressively responsible experience in law enforcement work in a sworn capacity is preferred; five years of which must have been in some type of supervisory experience in a law enforcement agency. A comparable amount of training, education and/or experience can be substituted for the minimum qualifications and must be submitted for the minimum qualifications. Must be computer literate in a variety of computer functions including, but not limited to Microsoft Office Suites; Word, Excel, Power Point, Internet, and law enforcement related programs used by the City and the County. Must possess a class “E” State of Florida Driver’s License and must pass a background investigation. Excellent benefits including FL Retirement System.
Applications may be obtained from the Midway City Hall located at 50 MLK Blvd., Midway, FL 32343 or from our website: www.mymidwayfl.com. Application deadline: Open until filled. For additional information please contact Midway City Hall at (850) 574-2355 or fax the application and resume to (850) 574-0633.
9t: 3/30/17-5/25/17
_________________________________
INVITATION TO BID
Roof Replace for W. S. Stevens
School Cafeteria
Bid No. 17-09
The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners is seeking sealed bids from qualified Roofing Contractors for the roof replacement of W.S. Stevens School Cafeteria at 1004 and 1006 4th Street in Quincy, Florida. Bids will be received until 2:00 p.m. (EST), Friday, May 12, 2017 in the Management Services Department, 5-B E. Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 and opened immediately thereafter in the County Administrator’s Conference Room, 9-B E. Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351. Specifications may be obtained from Mr. Clyde Collins, Gadsden County Building Official at the Gadsden County Building Department - 1B E. Jefferson Street, Quincy, Florida - 850-875-8665. The bid document will also be available for download at gadsdengov.net
Issue Date: 4-27-2017
2t: 4/27/17, 5/4/17
_________________________________
Request For Proposals
Bid No. 17-08; Re-Bid
Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners, in accordance with DEO policy and applicable components of the rule 73C-23, F.A.C. Title 2 CFR Part 200, and the County’s CDBG Procurement Policy, is requesting separate proposals from qualified individuals or firms to provide professional administrative and management services relative to the implementation of the County’s proposed FFY 2015 Community Development Block Grant Economic Development Grant. The RFP will be available for download at gadsdengov.net.
Proposers must submit four complete sets of the proposal with all supporting documentation, as follows: one hard-copy unbound original (marked ORIGINAL) and signed in blue ink, and three unbound hardcopies (marked COPY) in a sealed envelope plainly marked with the RFP number and name, and addressed to the attention of the Management Services Department. Proposals that are not submitted in a sealed envelope marked “RFP No. 17-08; for CDBG Administration-SEALED PROPOSAL” are identified by the name of the proposer and time of opening will be considered invalid.
Firms mailing their proposals should allow normal delivery time to ensure receipt of their proposals by the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners. Proposals must be received by the Management Services Department, 5-B East Jefferson Street, Quincy, Florida 32351 by the May 19, 2017 @ 10:00 AM deadline or they will be returned unopened.
All proposals must be sealed and clearly marked on the outside “CDBG Economic Development Grant Administration Proposal,” with the proposer’s name and address. Proposals should be submitted in an original and three copies.
Questions concerning the “RFP” should be directed to Dee Jackson @ (850) 662-3331 or by e-mail to: djackson@gadsdencountyfl.gov.
The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any one bid or all bids, any part of any bid, to waive any informality in any bid, and to award the purchase in the best interest of the County. EEO/AA
Issued on 5-4-2017
2t: 5/4/17, 5/11/17
_________________________________
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
GADSDEN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO. 17000138 CPA
Florida Bar No. 108196
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LEO D. McMILLAN, JR.,
Deceased.
_______________________________/
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of LEO D. McMILLAN, JR., deceased, File Number 1700038 CPA, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gadsden County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gadsden County Courthouse, Quincy, Florida. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is April 27, 2017.
Personal Representative:
CAPITAL CITY TRUST COMPANY
CATHY WARREN
Trust Officer
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Lines, Hinson and Lines
121 N. Madison Street
Post Office Box 550
Quincy, Florida 32353-0550
FL Bar No. 108196
Telephone: (850) 875-1300
E-mail: ahinson@lineshinson.com
2t: 4/27/17, 5/4/17
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1584
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: LOT 1 BEULAH EAST MINOR SUBDV: COMM AT THE SEC OF NW1/4 OF SECTION 27-2N-3W, RUN N00*28' 58"W 1343.78 FT; S89*48'28"W 400.0 FT TO BEGIN; S89*48'28"W 123.0 FT; S00*28'58"E 354.15 FT; N89*48'28"E 123.0 FT; N00* 28'58"W 354.15 FT TO POB IN SECTION 27-2N-3W
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-3101-20000-0010
Name in which assessed: Buoy Inc aka Bouy Inc
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1586
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: LOT 3 BEULAH EAST MINOR SUBDV: COMM AT THE SEC OF NW1/4 OF SECTION 27-2N-3W, RUN N00*28' 58"W 1343.78 FT; S89*48'28"W 200.0 FT TO BEGIN; S89*48'28"W 100.0 FT; S00*28'58"E 435.61 FT; N89*48'28"E 100.0 FT; N00* 28'58"W 435.61 FT TO POB. IN SECTION 27-2N-3W
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-3101-20000-0030
Name in which assessed: Buoy Inc
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1585
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: LOT 2 BEULAH EAST MINOR SUBDV: COMM AT THE SEC OF NW1/4 OF SECTION 27-2N-3W, RUN N00*28' 58"W 1343.78 FT; S89*48'28"W 300.0 FT TO BEGIN; S89*48'28"W 100.0 FT; S00*28'58"E 435.61 FT; N89*48'28"E 100.0 FT; N00* 28'58"W 435.61 FT TO POB. IN SECTION 27-2N-3W
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-3101-20000-0020
Name in which assessed: Buoy Inc aka Bouy Inc
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1577
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 602 P 2000; OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 512; OR 581 P 349 OR 581 P 351; OR 581 P 347 OR 576 P 1784; OR 576 P 1783 OR 581 P 349; OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 347; OR 581 P 512 OR 581 P 342; OR 581 P 351 OR 581 P 345; OR 576 P 1783 OR 576 P 1784; OR 592 P 1320 COMM AT THE SEC OF NW1/4 OF SECTION 27-2N-3W, RUN S89*41' 43"W 802.48 FT; NORTH 429.43 FT TO BEGIN; EAST 61.57 FT; NORTH 279.16 FT; WEST 467.89 FT; EAST 406.77 FT TO POB
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-0000-00243-0800
Name in which assessed: BUOY LLC
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1572
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
OR 576 P 1783;OR 581 P 351 OR 581 P 347;OR 581 P 512 OR 581 P 349; OR 582 P 474 OR 576 P 1784; OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 512; OR 581 P 349 OR 581 P 351; OR 581 P 347 OR 581 P 345; OR 581 P 342 OR 576 P 1784; OR 256 P 703 OR 530 P 1742; OR 529 P 1 OR 592 P 1322; OR 519 P 946 OR 576 P 1783 OR 563 P 1330 COMM. AT SEC OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 27-2-3 AND RUN N00*28' 58"W 1343.78 FT TO BEGIN; S89* 48'28"W 1196.47 FT; S00*05'28" WEST 979.76 FT; S24*55'52"W 21.0 FT; S89*54'32"E 77.65 FT; N24*44'56"W 21.0 FT; N00*05' 28"E 65.29 FT; EAST 772.36 FT; S65*09'36"E 21.0 FT TO A POINT OF REVERSE CURVE; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID CURVE WITH A RADIUS OF 60.0 FT; THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 279*21'34"FOR AN ARC DISTANCE OF 292.54 FT; S65*09' 36"W 21.0 FT; WEST 148.87 FT; NORTH 421.25 FT; N89*48'28"E 518.09 FT; N00*28'58"W 435.61 FT TO POB, LESS ANY PARTS SOLD LESS PARTS PER: OR 602 P 2000; OR 602 P 2001; OR 602 P 2002
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-0000-00243-0100
Name in which assessed: BUOY LLC
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1571
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 581 P 351; OR 581 P 347 OR 581 P 512; OR 581 P 349 OR 582 P 474; OR 576 P 1784;OR 576 P 1783 OR 581 P 349; OR 582 P 475 OR 581 P 347; OR 581 P 512 OR 581 P 342; OR 581 P 351 OR 576 P 1783; OR 581 P 345 OR 576 P 1784; OR 563 P 1330 OR 530 P 1742; OR 529 P 1 OR 256 P 703, OR 519 P 946 BEGIN AT SEC OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 27-2-3 AND RUN N 00 DEG 23'37" W 1345.54 FT TO AN EASEMENT; S 89 DEG 46'57" W 1321.47 FT; S 00 DEG 05'28" W 236.82 FT; N 89 DEG 17'05" W 767.03 FT; S 00 DEG 23'08" E 1125.50 FT; N 89 DEG 22'49" E 769.55 FT; N 89 DEG 49'50" E 1320.97 FT TO THE P.O.B. LESS PARTS SOLD. LESS PART PER OR 602 P 1999
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-0000-00243-0000
Name in which assessed: Winter Harbour Inc
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1575
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 602 P 1999 OR 602 P 2006; OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 512; OR 581 P 349 OR 581 P 351; OR 581 P 347 OR 576 P 1784; OR 576 P 1783 OR 581 P 349; OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 347; OR 581 P 512 OR 581 P 342; OR 581 P 351 OR 581 P 345; OR 576 P 1783 OR 576 P 1784; OR 592 P 1320 COMM AT THE SEC OF NW1/4 OF SECTION 27-2N-3W, RUN N00*28' 58"W 459.44 FT TO BEGIN; NORTH 448.74 FT; S89*48'28"W 200.40 FT; SOUTH 448.05 FT; EAST 204.18 FT TO POB
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-0000-00243-0500
Name in which assessed: Winter Harbour Inc
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1578
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 749 P 461 OR 602 P 2003; OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 512; OR 581 P 349 OR 581 P 351; OR 581 P 347 OR 576 P 1784; OR 576 P 1783 OR 581 P 349; OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 347; OR 581 P 512 OR 581 P 342; OR 581 P 351 OR 581 P 345; OR 576 P 1783 OR 576 P 1784; OR 592 P 1320 COMM AT THE SEC OF NW1/4 OF SECTION 27-2N-3W, RUN S89*41' 43"W 802.48 FT TO BEGIN; NORTH 429.43 FT; WEST 406.77 FT; N00*05'28"E 9.02 FT; N88*51' 25"W 283.79 FT; S00*28'22"E 299.14 FT; S89*46'33"W 30.0 FT S00*28'22"E 150.13 FT; N89*16' 44"E 199.76 FT; N89*41'43"E 517.04 FT TO POB
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-0000-00243-0900
Name in which assessed: Sally Joe Timber LLC; Capital City Land LLC
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________k
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1574
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 749 P 461 OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 512; OR 581 P 349 OR 581 P 351; OR 581 P 347 OR 576 P 1784; OR 576 P 1783 OR 581 P 349; OR 582 P 474 OR 581 P 347; OR 581 P 512 OR 581 P 342; OR 581 P 351 OR 581 P 345; OR 576 P 1783 OR 576 P 1784; OR 592 P 1320 BEGIN AT THE SEC OF NW1/4 OF SECTION 27-2N-3W, RUN S89*41' 43"W 1319.52 FT; S89*16'44"W 199.76 FT; N00*28'22"W 455.70 FT, N 89*16'44" E 313.83 FT, S 00*05'28"W 90.14 FT; S24* 55'52"W 21.0 FT; S89*54'32"E 77.65 FT; N24*44'56"W 21.0 FT; N00*05'28"E 65.29 FT; EAST 772.36 FT; S65*09'36"E 21.0 FT N69*50'24"E 112.65 FT; EAST 248.23 FT; S00*28'58"E 455.17 FT TO POB LESS PARTS PER: OR 602 P 2000; OR 602 P 2003
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-27-2N-3W-0000-00243-0300
Name in which assessed: Sally Joe Timber LLC; Capital City Land, LLC
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 20th DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017
_________________________________
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)