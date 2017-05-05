QKC HOSTS ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP TOURNEY

Tournament co-chairs were Judge Helms and Archie Watson.
The golf outing was held at the Golf Club of Quincy on Solomon Dairy Road. Traditionally members of QKC join other professional athletes and men and women who love the game of golf to assure a day of fun and camaraderie. It was a collaboration of all participants: our QKC members, three East Gadsden High School Key Club members, members of R. F. Munroe High School Key Club, The Quincy Golf Club, Executive Director of the Big Bend Boys & Girls Club and Executive Director of the Legacy School of Performing Arts, LLC. Of course, the pleasant weather was a blessing and added a pleasant memory for everyone!
This year marked the 19th Annual Scholarship Tournament which was organized by members of QKC in collaboration and major sponsorships from area business professionals such as: The Golf Club of Quincy; Gadsden Correctional Facility, MTC; Capital City Bank – Quincy; Talquin Electric Cooperative, Quincy; Don Pumphrey, Jr. Law Offices, Tallahassee; Robert A. Morris Law Offices, Tallahassee; and donations from for-profit businesses and not-for-profit organizations. QKC is confident that the generous sponsorships will enable the club to award three $1,500 scholarships to Gadsden County high school seniors at the three high schools again this year.
Monetary and other prizes were presented to winners who won first, second and third place in Flights A, B, and C, as well as four additional categories – Phil Cote, Putting Contest; Wayne Whiddon, Longest Putt; Ellie Jane Riner, Longest Drive (Women); Gerald Culbreth, Longest Drive (Men); and Graham Boone and Ben Whiddon, Closest to the Pin #4 & #12.