BLAKE NO-HITTER HIGHLIGHTS MUNROE THREE-WIN WEEK

Bryson Blake threw a no-hit shutout baseball game in Altha Thursday night leading Munroe's Bobcats to an 11-0 mercy-rule win in the regular season final game for both teams.
Blake struck out twelve batters in his complete game effort that helped Munroe end the regular season at 7-13.
Jackson Boone had two hits, including a double and two runs-batted-in and Nick Reynolds spanked a double and drove in three runs to head the Bobcat offensive show in the game.
It was Boone's third straight game plating at least two runs.
On Monday the Munroe catcher had two RBIs in an 11-8 home win over Wewahitchka.
Tuesday, in a 9-4 win home win over Ponce De Leon he rapped in three runs with a two-hit game that included a double.
Boone got offensive help in the Wewahitchka win from Matt Salters, who busted a double that drove in two runs, and Blake who scored three times.
Alex Shiver got credit for both the Wewahitcka and Ponce De Leon wins with a relief stint in the Monday game and a 6-plus-inning starting game Tuesday.
The Bobcats hosted Tallavana Tuesday in the District 1-2 A Tournament held at Bradford May Field.
Tuesday's winner will meet Aucilla Thursday at BMF for the championship.
Other county action saw West Gadsden get eliminated Monday when host Franklin County defeated the Panthers in 4-1A action 10-0.
East Gadsden played in the 2-5A Tournament Tuesday in Marianna.