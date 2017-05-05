FLAG FOOTBALL ENDS FOR AREA HIGH SCHOOLS

Flag football for Florida High School Athletic Association member schools is composed of only two classifications for the entire state of public, private and charter schools that have a team. There are close to 250 teams split between Class 2A and 1A and an additional 58 Independent schools that chose not to participate within a district.
The 1A Region that East Gadsden and West Gadsden are in has ten schools. Instead of all schools qualifying for the district tournament, only the top four qualify and play a semifinals/finals format. Although both squads put quality teams on the field, neither the Jaguars nor the Panthers finished in the top 4 of their Region and did not qualify. Munroe plays flag football as an independent.
ENDINGS AND BEGINNINGS:
District baseball tournaments are this week with the first round of the state series playoffs the next. Spring football has entered its second week of practice. An East Gadsden/West Gadsden combo team, coached by new combo coach Joey Striplin, will play Leon on May 18 in Havana. Coach Striplin enthusiastically says everything is going, “Great!” and enjoying a plethora of players with 65 student-athletes out for spring football.
I haven’t seen it in print but I have it on good authority that Andrew Moten will be the new basketball coach at the new combo school. That had to be the easiest decision a hiring committee made all year. Moten has been successful at West Gadsden since the day he stepped on the court, not to mention winning the 1A State Championship in March.
Hopefully the name, mascot and colors of the new school will be announced soon and they won’t be the Fighting Question Marks!
QUICKHITTERS:
All but two of the players taken in Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft were multi-sport athletes in high school.
"I played with kids that loved baseball until their dad made them play spring, summer, fall and winter baseball, and had them hitting 100 swings in the cage every day." — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright.
A Michigan high school basketball coach, who earlier this year was named best coach in his class, has resigned. And he calls parents the No. 1 reason for his departure.
70% of children leave organized sports by the time they’re 13 years old, because of the pressure they feel from parents and coaches.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK:
“Excellence is not a singular act but a habit. You are what you repeatedly do.” –Shaquille O’Neal