DERBY FULL OF CRAZY NAMES THIS YEAR

Saturday at 6:44 PM the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby will take place at Louisville's Churchill Downs.
The Derby has always been an intriguing event to me from the time I was a boy.
It was one of the few times a live sporting event was televised and the race was certainly a bigger event than it seems to be now.
Probably the most intriguing thing to me were the horses’ names. Every year the race had some dillies.
This year the field has outdone itself. All twenty-four entries have very catchy names.
Eleven of the twenty-four have single names. That is most unusual to have that many single-named horses in the race.
But this year you can put money on Girvin, Gormley, Irap, Gunnevera, Tapwrit, Hence, McCracken, Patch, Untrapped, Sonneteer, or Petrov.
If none of those please your fancy, how about these fancy names? ...
Classic Empire, Irish War Cry, Thunder Snow, Always Dreaming, Practical Joke, J Boys Echo, State of Honor, Fast and Accurate, Battle of Midway, Looking at Lee, Royal Mo,
Local Hero, Master Plan.
You could just about take all these horses’ names and come up with some kind of epic novel, or at least an interesting fairy tale.
A lot of folks that bet on the Derby choose their horses by name.
This year a decision to pick a special named horse poses somewhat of a dilemma.
Guess you could bet on all twenty-four to settle that dilemma.
I'd also bet you wouldn't win your money back.