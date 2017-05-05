90 YEARS OLD AND GOING STRONG!

For the past 36 years Dorothy “Dot” Ledbetter and her son John have been operating W. and L. Tire in Quincy.
That alone is an accomplishment, but she celebrated her 90th birthday last week at work just as she has done for all these years.
Dot became one of Quincy’s few women to own a business when her husband James passed away in 1981.
There were those who did not believe that a woman could run a tire store, but it did not take long for her to prove them wrong.
She grew up in Tallassee, Alabama and had a restaurant, Dot’s Cafe in Tuskegee, when she met her future husband James.
She was a single mother, divorced and not interested in a husband, she said. But James had other ideas and the two were eventually married.
Fate and James, who was in the tire business back then, came to Quincy and W. and L. was born. Back then they were a full service tire operation that included recapping as well.
Today they no longer do recapping but cover the full spectrum of tires from lawn mower to heavy-duty truck tires.
Dot speaks of the years that were tough when her boys were growing up and how hard it was to keep a business going. But she did, and through her faith and hard work the company is still surviving after nearly 60 years.
Over those years Dot will admit that she changed some; being a business person she learned to be firmer and to expect more from people.
Her life has centered all these years around the business and especially her children, who were the driving force behind keeping W. and L. operational for all these years.
Even in the early years before James passed away she was active in helping run the business, picking up supplies and even tires for her husband.
Today, she says, she is happy and enjoys spending time at the store where she visits with folks waiting on tires or repairs.
She is the mother of five boys, Billy, Hugh Bobby, John and Jim, nine grandchildren and seven great-grands.
Two of her sons, Billy and Hugh, have passed away and she is quick to tell you about them. She is also proud of her other three boys and, if you have time, she will gladly brag on them as well.
Last year, she said, Edna Kilpatrick, the company’s bookkeeper, retired after 35 years. But right now Dot has no intention of staying home, and if you drop by W. and L. you’ll probably see her behind the counter ready to wait on you and sell you a new set of tires.