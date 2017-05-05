HAVANA COUNCIL BUYS IN TO MAIN STREET PROGRAM

Havana Main Street (HMS) Director Tony Lombardo came before the Havana Town Council last Tuesday, April 25th to give an update on the budding project that many of the business and community members are hoping to bring to fruition.
The paperwork required to be able to join a national, state and local program that helps the business community survive and thrive through economic development, state and national awareness of the gem that is Havana's merchant community has been filed.
With the support of the state and national organization, as well as Havana's residents, businesses and the town government all working together to unite as one in the HMS program, Havana's downtown has a better chance of survival and economic growth, said Lombardo.
"Our goal is to get 'feet on the street' to add to, diversify and retain what we have. The community needs to support Havana's businesses. The best advertisement is by word of mouth. We want to be unique ... we're also excited to have the new Havana History and Heritage Museum coming!" said Lombardo.
HMS has incorporated as Havana Main Street, Inc. and its goal is to economically revitalize the historic downtown Havana district while preserving the historic and cultural significance the community has inherited, said the HMS executive director.
Main Street is a national program designed for communities with under a 50,000 population. Of local places with a Main Street organization already in place, Havana will join the cities of Quincy, Chattahoochee, Perry and Monticello. There are ninety such entities in Florida, said Lombardo.
While Havana has a long history of business success, recent economic hits have impacted shops heavily. Losing the anchor store in the center of Havana caused a serious decline in the number of customers and dollars lost, as well as the impact of the Internet on its economy.
Lombardo said HMS expects to be officially a part of the state and national program in August. On Saturday, May 20th, a kick-off day to reach out for community support with a $5.00 pancake/sausage breakfast will be held at Havana's signature stage, garden and fountain area. Proceeds will go to the fledgling Havana Main Street program.
Also planned for the day are a visit by antique and vintage automobile owners sharing their pride and joys.
As a startup, the board of HMS is incurring expenses, said Lombardo, in asking the town council to financially support the town program. The board unanimously approved a town support of $3,000.
"We believe with the council's investment added to what we generate through events, memberships and grants, we can restore our historic downtown to again become a community treasure," said Debbie Revell, president of Havana Main Street.
Ingra Battles, a member of the town's Downtown Improvement Committee, requested approval by the council to add one member to the committee, naming Tony Lombardo, executive director of Havana Main Street as the new member. The board gave unanimous approval.
A request from the Havana Merchants Association (HMA) for approval to hold its annual Havana Spring Fest on Saturday, May 13th was given unanimous approval.
Official proclamations presented by Town Manager Howard McKinnon for Vic Vickers and Ron Burrell were approved by the council, lauding both for their volunteer services since the 1980s and 1990s in the town's sports programs.