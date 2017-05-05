CHARLES HAYE’S CASE DISMISSED BY STATE

The State’s case against Charles Hayes has been “Nolle Prosequi” (unwilling to pursue).
Hayes had originally been charged with dealing in stolen property, obstruction of a law enforcement investigation and tampering with physical evidence in December of 2013.
The case was part of a much larger case involving a ring of stolen lawn equipment, ATVs, tractors and heavy equipment.
According to the dismissal provided by Hayes, the court received the following affidavit from the State Attorney:
*****
Initially, when the case came in, probable cause existed for the charges. However, the case lay dormant while tracking a companion Leon County case. Finally, the parties decided this could wait no more and needed to move forward. At that time, multiple judicial recusals took place and depositions were taken. Some depositions needed to be reset for various attendance reasons.
Ultimately, depositions of law enforcement has shown that the defendant while he was in possession of stolen lawn mowers, was cooperative, and did tum over the requested mowers. There had been some initial confusion as to whether he had attempted to hide the lawn equipment.
According to the depositions, that no longer appears to be able to be provable. Further, the witness testimony that was initially expected of an employee of the defendant is no longer feasible. In his deposition, it became clear he lacks the mental capacity to accurately testify to anything that happened in 2014. The only hope at that point is to show the price of the purchase was so low the defendant should have known the equipment was stolen. At the time of their recovery, the testimony of law enforcement is that the lawnmowers were barely, if at all, functioning.
Thus, the purchase price of $4,000 would have been excessive at the time of recovery. The State has no way of proving, at this point, the value at the time of purchase.
For these reasons, the State can no longer move forward.
The State would note a late filing of a Motion to Dismiss by the Defense based on Statute of Limitations. The State believes, had the evidence initially expected, still existed, the time extension for theft and/or fraud would have defeated this motion. The Motion to Dismiss had no effect on the State's decision.
Dated on ApriI 20, 2017.
*****
In a phone interview, Hayes stated he was glad to have this over and had said all along he was innocent.