HUNDREDS ATTEND TALQUIN ELECTRIC’S ANNUAL MEETING

The East Gadsden High School gymnasium was packed full of 610 members of Talquin Electric Cooperative last Saturday for their annual meeting. The huge utility company's 43,874 membership brought in some great entertainment featuring young folks from the Legacy School of the Arts in Quincy, who provided beautiful songs and dances. Also stars were the Tallahassee Boys Choir who not only gave their hearts in song but also performed some great break-dancing. A karate show was also given before the official membership meeting, the Co-op's 77th.
Carrie Durden, president of Talquin gave an introduction to the board of trustees and manager before former Florida Speaker of the House of Representatives James Harold Thompson, Talquin's attorney, officially announced that a quorum was present and the meeting official. Joseph Alexander, Secretary and Treasurer of the organization gave an update on Talquin's finances. Lisa Johnson, CEO of the Seminole Electric Cooperative from whom Talquin gets its power supply explained the connection between the two cooperatives.
Dr. Sylvia Jackson, a former Gadsden County school system principal talked about her relationship with Talquin's Youth Tour (TQYT), which enhances students' visit with state and national leadership. Jackson said she'd been included on TQYT's youth tour several decades ago and travelled to Washington and met the president. "It was so exciting, and terrifying, too," she said about the experience.
Talquin President Durden talked about the challenges of the first hurricane to hit all of the cooperative's counties affected by Hurricane Hermine last September. Some 38,000 members were out of power for several days, she said. The Co-op's mission is to improve the quality of lives of the membership, Durden said.
After all of the details of the official meeting, the audience's favorite part of the meeting came with Talquin's door prizes give-aways. Over 100 prizes were awarded, ranging from a 50" LED Smart TV to $25 gift cards. Everyone had a great time and many went home with something to appreciate that they are Talquin's members.
Jack Peacock, a retired Talquin employee who for 30 years has done a stand-up comic routine while giving out the door prizes said his goodbyes as he goes off into the sunset to travel with his wife for destinations unknown. Jack, as is his way, performed the giveaway in comedian style that everyone totally enjoyed. He will be missed, Durden said.