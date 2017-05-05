WE CAN’T GET NO RESPECT

I hate to complain. But AT&T’s high-falutin U-Verse internet service is not very high-falutin in my opinion. And what I hear from others around Havana, they aren’t too impressed either.
It’s supposed to be a high-speed, reliable internet provider, AT&T’s best internet service since sliced bread.
The high-speed part is questionable. The reliability part is down right pathetic. My old DSL service at my house, also an AT&T product, is maybe not as fast, but much more reliable. I trust it to be there when U-Verse bites the dust. It’s where I have to go to conduct business and download important things to a memory stick that I can ferry back and forth between my house and my office.
Which happened again last week. And why does it always happen before a deadline, instead of after?
Each week we send our Herald pages to the Bainbridge Post Searchlight for printing on their newspaper press. We do it electronically, which means we need the internet.
When U-Verse is down, our newspaper pages have to be downloaded to a DVD, taken home, and then emailed from my old, reliable DSL system to Bainbridge. I’ve had to do it several times since I subscribed to U-Verse at the Herald.
For several years now AT&T has threatened to cut off DSL and force customers to the “new and improved” U-Verse. But they keep delaying the deadline date. I think I know why. They haven’t worked all the kinks out yet.
There’s no satisfaction calling AT&T either. Typically you have to convince them that your area’s service is down, not just your own, before they’ll tell you there’s a problem in your area. No duh. Our little network of U-Verse users have already sent up smoke signals to each other. We know there’s a problem and it belongs to AT&T.
The way I understand it, Havana is on the tail-end of the U-Verse network that starts in Alabama or Texas, I’ve heard both, and ends here. That means any interruption in service from Havana’s west town limits to Dallas, Texas will shut our business district down. There’s no looping in the system so service can’t be rerouted to come from a different direction when there’s a problem. We’re just left out to dry.
And U-Verse will never tell you exactly when the service will be restored, just some vague answer about within the next 24 to 48 hours. I get the impression Havana isn’t very high on their priority list.
I’m frustrated. I know of several businesses around town that are frustrated. And no one seems to care that we must meet deadlines and ring up sales, and communicate to stay in business.
To paraphrase the late, great Rodney Dangerfield: “We can’t get no respect.”