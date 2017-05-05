WE NEED LESS TALKING AND MORE DOING

Will Gadsden County survive the next ten years?
Yes it will, but probably with many changes, some good and some bad.
If you think about time as a straight line and you look at the past and the future in reference to that line it is pretty easy to see where you have been and in many cases where you are headed.
The world around us is changing and as I have often said, we tend to not change as quickly as the rest of the world.
Which makes that future line stay pretty steady in one direction.
So how do you make changes when, like a great ship, it takes some preparation to make any kind of a turn?
We cannot help ourselves unless we decide to make some dramatic changes or very little will be changed in ten years.
A good example of those dramatic changes is what the school board is now doing with their reconfiguration.
It is a very bold move and controversial at the same time. Things will be different next year and more changes will be coming, I expect.
It is sad that it came to closing schools. It would be nice to continue to have neighborhood schools like it used to be, but change is inevitable and if you think back it has been changing around us all along.
There is no more Northside or Havana High Schools. No one would have believed 50 years ago that Quincy High School or Carter Parramore or Shanks would have changed to what they are today.
“No, that will never happen,” would have been the comments back then.
But as I said, things change.
The county has changed right in front of our eyes, especially for those my age and older. No longer are we the agriculture center of North Florida.
I’ve seen a lot of changes with many businesses coming and going over the years to the point we are at today.
Probably the biggest deterrent to change in the county is attitude.
We do not have the attitude for success. We are bogged down in self-appointed agendas and being in charge, more than we are in making the necessary changes we need to make.
Gadsden County politically does not believe in itself any more. We seem to be so stuck on this timeline we are our own worst enemy.
Ask an outsider what they think about this county. Let me warn you that you could be offended by what they say.
I know there are several groups who have worked hard to make this a better place to live, but at the same time it is not an easy task.
What we need is a lot less talking and a lot more doing or, as I said earlier, I can tell you where we will be in 10 years.