NEW TECHNOLOGY ... PHEW!

A couple of months ago, I lost my cell phone. Haven't found it yet but did find that I didn't miss it except as an insurance policy for potential deer collisions.
My super husband gifted me with a new one, one that is wayyyy better than the old one that I lost. It's a Samsung Galaxy that has all sorts of new apps and things to do with it ... if only I could figure out how to do all of that. I have the beginner's setup pamphlet. I have a half-inch thick book that describes things in such detail that it almost makes sense. Almost. I'm guessing I'll get it all programmed and be able to make calls on it in, oh, maybe a week or so.
Tonight (Thursday), I have to go to the city of Midway for their monthly meeting. It's usually 9:00 p.m. or later when I get out of there, and it's dark. So dark on the road back to Havana, that I put my fog lights on to enhance my peripheral vision to see any deer who might be ready to jump out at the truck.
I'm not kidding.
I have had a few near misses on that road at its three lowest points where there are small creeks ... although the deer story that caps them all off is leaving Quincy's meeting one night when close to the airport, I saw three deer on the opposite side of the road, their heads turning as each vehicle passed by them. They actually were tracking on the best time to test a traffic opening and run for it! Heads turning from their right to their left ... left me pretty amazed. Guess the deer gossip talk is big around there!
A last test of my brakes was when I entered our narrow driveway after a late-night meeting, and out of our woods a stag ran right in front of the car. I guess my heart must be good, because that one almost caused a heart attack. I don't know how hunters do it. Except they are there for the sole purpose of enjoying some venison.