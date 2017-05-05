NORMALIZING TRUMP

Many of his grand pronouncements were based on ignorance. The walk-backs are occasionally refreshingly candid. “Who knew healthcare was so complex?” Xi Jinping had to give the President a concise lesson in history and the geopolitics of the Korean peninsula; again the comment that it was very complex. The growling threats have now taken on a far more reasonable complexion. The good news is that President Xi realized that Trump could easily become a loose cannon on the world’s deck unless he took a more obvious hand in managing the North Korean dictator.
Most candidates make silly promises from the safety of the stump in Des Moines. Reality sets in once you are elected and you learn that, actually, it’s not simple at all. As Trump comes to the end of his 100 Days he’s trying hard to disavow his Contract which he loudly proclaimed as the work of somebody else, but he’s on videotape repeatedly making these promises and only Neil Gorsuch has actually happened. Having attacked President Obama’s use of Executive Orders, rather than legislation, on grounds he was too lazy, liked playing golf and couldn’t lead Congress, we have Trump whose few “accomplishments” are all Executive Orders. The golf speaks for itself.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he was in no hurry to fill the two hundred vacant jobs at State. As top guy at Exxon-Mobile one wonders if he ran the entire oil company with himself and an assistant. If, instead of all this twaddle about “The Deep State," Trump had gone to work to appoint the necessary administration officials to run the cabinet departments, instead of Obama holdovers, perhaps he would have listened to briefings that would expose that Korea has a 1,300-year relationship with China and Japan and that those old suspicions are very much alive. A short briefing on currency positions would have shown the president that China is actually strengthening the renminbi and that the dollar is over-valued, something he has now tumbled to. But no, Tillerson is in no hurry, a fact that worries our friends around the world and delights our opponents.
Trump has restocked the Swamp with lobbyists and insiders and he has also made it clear they’ll get preferential treatment from the White House. The latest moves: easing up on bank regulations enacted after the mess in 2007 and recognizing that lobbyists need some privacy too, so the White House visitor logs won’t be made available. He’s learned that the swamp denizens understand how the town works and he doesn't.
The rational wing of the White House advisor corps seems to be gaining influence as the alt-right loses its luster and importance. So far as international relationships are concerned, Trump seems to be making it up as he goes along. If he doesn’t have a problem he creates one, seemingly daily. There is no long-term strategy. Domestically he’s encountering the reality of a splintered Republican Party, so he can have Executive Order Signing parties to give the illusion of progress, but facts are he has no legislative accomplishments after 100 days.
It’s misleading though; if trends continue it’s reasonable to expect that, by year two or three of the Trump term, we’ll have a normal right-wing Republican presidency. If Mr. Trump can contain his urge to be flamboyant and stop twittering before he thinks, he might get one or two things done. Big if.