Looking Back for 05-05-17

The Gadsden County Chamber of Commerce announced the placement of two billboards on Interstate 10 in Jefferson and Jackson counties. These locations were visible to an estimated 50,000 vehicles daily. “The I-10 corridor is a vital part of the tourism industry in North Florida,” said Executive Director David Gardner. “Placing these billboards will alert potential visitors to the Gadsden County area.”
20 YEARS AGO
Bell and Bates Home Center held its grand-opening in Quincy. Since 1941 the store was known as Bell and Bates Hardware. The new, modern, 12,000 sq. ft. facility was now located on Duval Street just behind the old store, which was located on the Square in Quincy.
Pastors of area churches and other community leaders gathered with over 100 townspeople at the Havana Municipal Building to take part in the “National Day of Prayer,” an annual celebration.
30 YEARS AGO
County commissioners approved Planning Director Don Lanham’s request to draw up a 6-month moratorium on subdivisions. The moratorium allowed the county time to establish new subdivision regulations. “We can tighten ourselves up and can save the citizens a lot of grief,” said Lanham.
Near record numbers of speckled perch were caught during the spring on Lake Talquin. Dan Dobbins, a veteran fisheries scientist with the Florida Game and Fresh Water Fish Commission, said creel surveys conducted in February and March indicated anglers caught an estimated 78,000 “specks” from Talquin.
40 YEARS AGO
Seaboard Coastline informed the Town of Havana that it was tearing down the depot on 7th Avenue and replacing it with a modular van system. Seaboard officials insisted the van, which is actually a mobile freight station, was a step forward for the customers in the area because it brought service and an agent to their front door.
Havana High School’s top ten honor students were recognized. They included Glenda Quinsey, Valedictorian; Eartha Norwood, Salutatorian; Marilyn Jackson 3rd Honor; Sonja Lockett, 4th Honor; Joann Browning, 5th Honor; Blanche Williams, 6th Honor; Shirley Hendley, 7th Honor; Velma Zackery, 8th Honor; Nancy Mitchell, 9th Honor; and Mary Fletcher, 10th Honor.
50 YEARS AGO
Edward Batts was elected president of the Havana Jaycees, succeeding Terry Whigham. Others elected were Jim Henry Slappey, 1st Vice President; Gary Alexander, 2nd Vice-President; Dale Pickles, Secretary; Edwin Bates, Treasurer; and Ralph Porter and A.J. Taylor, Directors.
Gadsden County folks walked away with most of the honors at the 48th Annual Rose Show in Thomasville, GA including the two top awards, Queen of the Show and Sweepstakes, both won by Miss Mary Bostick of Havana.
60 YEARS AGO
Mr. Willie Nix, “a rolling store merchant” of Quincy for many years, died at the Gadsden County Hospital at the age of 54. Originally from Decatur County, Georgia, Mr. Nix had moved to Quincy 14 years before his death.
Eleven hits in two seven-inning games gave the Havana Wrappers a double home win over Amber House of Jacksonville. Four hits in the first game gave the Wrappers a 3-0 victory and seven hits, including two home runs by Harold Bert, Jr., enabled the Wrappers to take the nightcap 5-1.