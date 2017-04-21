QUINCY CITY COMMISSION ADDRESSES SEVERAL IMPORTANT ISSUES

City of Quincy commissioners sat down last Tuesday, April 11th to address several important issues.
A temporary road closure for the third annual 2017 Red Eye Velo Stage Bike Race throughout Quincy on Saturday, May 27th was approved. The roads will be closed at 6:30 a.m. and the race will start 8:00 a.m., ending at approximately 4:00 p.m. Roads will re-open at 5:00 p.m. The event will occur on and between the streets of North Duval Street, West King Street, Washington Street and Franklin Street.
Quincy Police Lt. Eugene Monroe will serve as Event Security Supervisor. City Manager Mike Wade said the event has been very successful for Quincy, attracting lots of people from near and far. Wade said he will let the downtown business community know about the race, so they are aware that the city will take measures for a low-impact as much as possible.
Resolution #1354-2017 was passed in a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Daniel McMillan voting no. He said at the last race there was a large contingent with big problems.
The Munroe House is a historic building in Tanyard Creek Park that was developed with a substantial financial contribution from the Florida Communities Trust. It is now in disrepair and commissioners reviewed several options for either fixing the structure or demolishing it. City Manager Wade said it possibly has lead contamination as a pre-1978 building. Wade said that the house is an essential component of the park, which, as a requirement of the management plan, is to be properly utilized for educational purposes and the distribution of park-related educational material.
As a city facility, the maintenance responsibility of the house rests with Quincy. "The work to be done on this house is significant and is not routine maintenance; it is considered capital improvement. No significant improvements were done to the house when it was acquired," stated Wade.
Staff gave several recommendations for addressing the significant repairs and how they would be paid for:
Option 1. Cost Sharing. The CRA could legally contribute to the renovation and the City could share the costs from its General Fund Contingency.
Option 2. Budget Funds in Fiscal Year 2018. Renovations could start October 1, 2017.
Option 3. Lessee Contributing. Explore the possibility of having the lessee contribute to some of the cost of the renovations in exchange for the $1 a year lease.
Option 4. Demolition of the House. Review the deed for restrictive covenants and ask permission of DEP to remove the house.
Staff recommendation was Option 1. After much discussion City Attorney Scott Shirley advised the board that the city would have to get CRA and the county commission's approval. The matter was tabled.
The commission changed the date of their next meeting from Tuesday, April 25th to Monday, April 24th because of Tuesday's elections.