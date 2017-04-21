GADSDEN SUFFERS FROM IDENTITY CRISIS

After attending the county commissioners’ roundtable discussion with the Gadsden County Development Council last week I have come up with a conclusion.
It is not a great epiphany by any stretch of the imagination, but it is a bonafide problem.
Commissioner Gene Morgan actually broached the subject during the meeting.
We are suffering from an identity crisis.
I’ve written about it before and this will probably not be the last time I bring it up.
I believe we have become our own worst enemy when it comes to how this county is perceived by those on the outside.
In my opinion, it started years ago and the best example would be the Essence Magazine article about Gadsden County’s AIDS/HIV problems. At the time, 15 or so years ago when AIDS was a national concern, someone found out there were people living here with AIDS.
I don’t need to hash out the article but the damage was done that this community was overrun with AIDS.
People were telling me that they were scared to cross the county line in fear of contracting AIDS.
Guess what? You don’t get AIDS from crossing county lines.
The 2000 elections didn’t help our perception either.
We were covered by all the big dogs in the media and made out to be a bunch of country bumpkins and dirt-poor folks who were all suppressed.
Both of those issues tainted the perception of this county.
The bottom line is that we scare people.
Every time something happens here we drag the outside media in since they are looking for something sensational to cover. We provide them with plenty of fodder.
Leon County folks think crime is rampant and yet they have ten times the violent crime that we do in this county. You don’t have to take my word for that; just go to the
Leon County Jail site and look at the “daily” arrests.
At some point that has to be fixed.
We need to resell ourselves as what we are: good folks trying to make a living and raise our families.
It is going to take a lot of work to make that happen.
You see, communities that folks want to live in are communities that work together.
That must start with all of our elected officials because that is why we elected them in the first place.
That is a big order, by the way, and I will not say it is impossible, but it will be a long and arduous journey should we decide to start changing our image.
It has to be a priority across the board or we will continue to have a negative reaction from outsiders.
It is not a fix-all, but it will be a very good start to improve lives of residents.