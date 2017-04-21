HAVANA'S MOVIN' AND GROOVIN!'

After 21 years having our Mirror Image Antiques shop in historic Havana, I've learned that there are life cycles for most antiques and collectibles and their businesses. Business moves up and down.
Havana, like all such community cultures has seen more down times in the past few years than 'ups.' But the merchants of our town are stalwart and continue to support and maintain their shops and cafes. I am happy to say that I see a big upturn for our town and shops coming soon!
We have two new eateries, English Rose, located where Tomato Cafe once stood, which serves Anglo-American cuisine (and makes awesome meat and veggie pies in pastry and Cornish pasties, as well as lots of other dishes and desserts!), and a newly-minted Havana Eatery that opened yesterday (Wednesday) that will be serving a wide array of sandwiches, lunch foods and more. The Havana Eatery is in the old location of Joanie's.
We also have two new shops, W2Mod, an offspring of Wanderings on First Street NW and its nearby neighbor, Traditions Too that was added a couple of doors down from their main store, Traditions, also on First Street NW.
For the first time, there is a resonance within all parts of our town: Governmental leadership at the Town of Havana and its Downtown Improvement Committee is working closely with members of the Havana Merchants Association (HMA), as well as a group that is working on a Main Street program for Havana (HMS), and the new Havana
History & Heritage Society (HHHS). Residents, government, HMA, HMS and HHHS are working closely together to ensure Havana's vibrancy continues long into the future.
Come check out the new cafes and stores and visit the long-standing merchants' shops for more exciting things!
