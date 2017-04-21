THE TAX MAN COMETH

In the USA we self-report, which is a charming fiction, because unless we are very learned or very foolhardy, nobody does income taxes for themselves. The income tax is now so massively complex that it clogs many thousands of pages of impenetrable manuals and is the delight of tax accountants and lawyers alike.
But taxes are, as Oliver Wendell Holmes so aptly noted, the price we pay for civilization. If you don’t want to pay high taxes, try one of those nations where taxation largely consists of how much the local warlord can beat out of you. And if the good justice was correct it would be a simple matter, this taxation.
But taxes do much more than raise the money for the government. Despite the whinnying about the government picking winners and losers, the government has done that since the first federal taxes were imposed under General Washington. That, very simply, is the reason why the tax code runs to as many pounds as it does — all those little loopholes, exceptions and encouragements that are enacted to lighten one fellow’s burden at the expense of the other fellow.
There is hand-wringing by Republicans that our corporate tax rate is the highest in the world at 35%. You would be hard pressed to find a corporation that actually pays that, for an army of lobbyists and accountants has assured their clients it won’t happen to them. In fact, mighty corporations like GE and even our very own President Trump’s organization pay nothing, zilch, thanks to creative use of the tax code and depreciation schedules all baked into a giveaway that the wealthy enjoy and the poor old average Joe doesn’t understand.
Tax reform is a priority for the Trump Administration. Our President breezily said tax reform should be easier than healthcare insurance reform. Hope he’s right, but I doubt it.
The way to cut the top rate from 35% to 28%, he says, is to do away with the loopholes. If he’s successful it will be the bloodiest fight you’ve every witnessed and if he’s successful I’ll look the other way on the golf and the tweets and the incoherent foreign policy. He will have performed a miracle. The government’s bills will be paid and Joe Citizen will find his tax burden inexplicably lightened as the freeloaders start toting their own part of the load.
That will require a massive act of will and, given the record of Congress, I wouldn’t bet my retirement fund on it. Congress doesn’t do massive acts of will. If it did we’d be spared all that twaddle about the imminent failure of Social Security, the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid, etc. It takes a determination that some things are priorities, and there have to be some minor adjustments to the revenue side of the equation to balance it up.
So that leaves you and me hunched over a heap of receipts in a shoe box and an unfamiliar calculator, or sitting on line feeding information into a website that promises you a free tax return in return for some very marketable information about you.
Gotta go now; my accountant needs my mileage and charitable deductions. Yup, I got me a couple of loopholes too.