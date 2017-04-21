Looking Back for 04-21-17

Tracy Lewis signed a full four-year basketball scholarship with Savannah State University in Savannah, GA. She would be playing for the Tigers the next year. Lewis said she intended to be on the university’s women’s track team after basketball season. Lewis signed her letter of intent in front of a room-full of her friends and family.
20 YEARS AGO
The Gadsden County School Board, adhering to its policy of denying student transfers out of the county for any reason not listed in its strict guidelines, denied several transfers at its monthly meeting. Responding to criticism, board chairman Catherine James said “we all lose when parents take their students out of Gadsden County.”
The Florida A&M Small Business Development Center honored several Gadsden businesses during the 14th Annual Small Business Week. Honored were Greensboro Small Engine Service, Harris Paint & Body Shop, Patches Skating Rink, Harris Mini Warehouse, Harris Coin Laundry, Harris Used Cars, and Sirrah Flea Market.
30 YEARS AGO
A new Lions Club was chartered in Havana and officers installed. They included Norman Main, president; Douglas Broadback, vice-president; Acacio Gazo, secretary-treasurer; David Lewis, Tail Twister; Walter Wood, Lion Tamer; and James Brown, W.M. Wood, Paul Bert and Billy Register, directors.
After hearing a citizens’ steering committee request a $1 million cap be placed on any new county jail plans, commissioner Paul Nicholson agreed the county commission would try to keep it below that amount. Commissioner Lamar Massey added, “I agree we need a new jail but not one bed bigger than necessary.”
40 YEARS AGO
People and businesses honored by the Havana Kiwanis Club for making the Havana National Tractor Pull a big success included Bill Ray Hitson, M.D. Peavy, Delacy Peavy, Joe Ball, George Munroe, Town of Havana, Fryer-Thomas, Farmer’s Tractor & Equipment, Faircloth International, Woodberry Company, Fletcher Tractor, Bell Trailer Park and Norton Music Company.
Quincy State Bank announced that it would soon establish two branch facilities in Chattahoochee and Quincy.
The Gadsden County Seminole Boosters sponsored a Seminole Classic Golf Day at the Gadsden Country Club.
50 YEARS AGO
E.H. Slappey & Son, Havana insurance agents, announced the purchase of the Havana Insurance Agency from C. Fred Arrington. Both agencies were to be combined and operated by Henry W. Slappey and Jim Henry Slappey.
County Agent John Russell reported a total of 163,679 pounds on the hoof at the 23rd Annual West Florida Livestock Show & Sale that brought in $48,450.33. Individual entries averaged 37.99¢ a pound and the average sale price of all cattle in the show was 29.60¢.
60 YEARS AGO
The Gadsden County Commission voiced opposition to a proposed Senate bill advocating the County pay for all printed forms used by tax collectors and other officers. The state had always paid for those forms.
Hanna’s Mill, located about a mile west of the Gretna-Greensboro highway, was one of seven water mills still remaining in operation in the state of Florida. The 150-plus year old mill on the headwater of Telogia Creek was in the news after modernizing its equipment.