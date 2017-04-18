GADSDEN CENTER CELEBRATING FIRST BIRTHDAY

Gadsden Center continuing to grow after first full year
Special to the Herald
The Tallahassee Community College Gadsden Center celebrated its first birthday on March 21.
In its initial year of operations, the Center has navigated from the after-school program previously offered at the TCC Quincy House to a college preparation and placement system, as well as offering career resources and trainings.
“The TCC Gadsden Center has seen a tremendous growth in both our classes and the use of the resource room by students and the community,” said Desiree Gorman, manager of the center.
Among the Gadsden Center’s cornerstone offerings are programs in GED preparation, English as a Second or Other Language (ESOL), and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning. All three classes are at or near-full capacity.
The HVAC program is even bringing in students from outside the area. Student Mike Farrow commutes from Panama City each evening Monday through Thursday to take classes at the center, which allows him to continue working during the day.
“I wanted to learn a skill set that would not only better me in my present career field, but also give me job stability in my future,” Farrow said.
As for the GED and ESOL programs, the Center has provided a conveniently accessible location for students in Gadsden County with the same services and capabilities available on the College’s main campus.
Students in the GED program at the Quincy location developed a motto to inspire others considering the coursework: “Take charge of your future. It’s never too late. Strive for success.”
Other educational offerings include testing services for distance learning students, Criminal Justice Basic Abilities Test (CJBAT) testing for those wishing to pursue training in law enforcement, and a digital hub to connect individuals with TCC representatives from Admissions, Advising, the Career Center, the Cashier’s office, Financial Aid and Veterans Affairs.
The Center has also held admissions fairs for students in Gadsden County, developed local partnerships to increase referrals for social services and educational resources, and crafted a system to provide job leads and employment opportunities to visitors.
The community partnerships forged since the March 2016 opening of the center facilitated the recent launch of a free Safety Series training program for businesses, employees and Gadsden County residents to learn important techniques such as CPR and first aid. According to Gorman, the College will continue exploring ways to expand service offerings and meet the needs of Gadsden County.
“We encourage anyone who wants to learn more about going to TCC, advancing their education, accessing services as an alum, or looking for a resource for job searches and employment needs to visit,” she said.
The TCC Gadsden Center is located at 223 Pat Thomas Parkway in downtown Quincy.
For information, contact Desiree Gorman at (850) 558-3624 or gormand@tcc.fl.edu.