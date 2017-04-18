DR. STERLING WATSON DIES AFTER SUDDEN ILLNESS

Dr. Sterling Watson, local dentist and former politician, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Watson was a Gadsden County commissioner from November 1994 to November of 2006.
During his tenure as a county commissioner he served as chairman and vice chairman on several occasions.
He had a passion for his job on the commission and was known to not shy away from controversy.
Watson was instrumental in starting one of the county’s first major paving projects of local dirt roads.
Prior to his term as a county commissioner, Watson served on the Quincy City Commission from 1992 to 1994, serving as mayor in 1994. He then ran for county commissioner.
He was an avid outdoorsman and was often seen jogging.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 13th, 2017 at First Baptist Church Quincy at 11:00 a.m.
