BACK COUNTRY ROADS CAN LEAD TO SOME INTERESTING PLACES

I have always liked to travel along back country roads.
When given the choice of using the Interstate or back roads I’ll choose the back roads every time, unless I’m in a real big hurry and have to take the Interstate because of time limitations.
Along those back roads you can find and see a lot of interesting things.
Over the years I have had some enjoyable back-road experiences.
In Pennsylvania I was doing some “looking” while my wife Bev, her mother and a friend shopped.
Since an all-day shopping trip to the mall didn’t sound too interesting to me I decided to ramble.
I found the dam on the Susquehanna River in Lancaster County.
It’s a beautiful place at the end of about four different roads over rolling hills and crystal clear streams.
I ended that day at Pine View Dairy and had one of the best ice cream cones I have ever eaten and could watch them milk the cows at the same time.
Instead of the hustle and bustle drive on Interstate 75, I occasionally will drive up U.S. 27 to Atlanta and if they are open, we will stop at Peace Valley Market and Bakery.
Stop if you like homemade pastries and jellies. Plan to eat a piece of sweet bread out of the loaf before you get home or a few miles down the road.
Another road trip I made a few years back to Cheaha Park in Alabama deserved another trip 20 years later with Bev last summer.
At 2,407 feet above sea level, Cheaha Resort State Park, located on top of Cheaha Mountain, is the highest point in Alabama.
That led us to one of my favorite places, Little River Canyon which is now a federal park.
It has beautiful overlooks of the river and in the fall the view rivals the North Georgia Mountains.
Both of those places I found rambling back roads when I lived in Carrollton, Georgia.
One of my other favorite finds is in Barney, Georgia. It is Burton Brooks peach-packing company that has fresh churned old-fashioned peach ice cream. You might find yourself with brain freeze if you are not careful. It’s at the intersection of Ga. Highways 122 and 76, by the way. It’s another one of my rambling finds.
I have found so many interesting places over the years rambling on back country roads.
I’ve been to Whistle Stop, Georgia, (where the movie Fried Green Tomatoes was filmed), Cooperstown, Tennessee, close to the top of Boundary Peak, Nevada (13,140 feet), Searles Valley, California and Olive Branch, Mississippi just from taking a back road.