NOW I’M WORRIED …

When our youngest son Ricky (who at almost 23 now, expects to be called Rick William) graduated from the University of North Georgia, a.k.a. the North Georgia Military College, he decided to join the U.S. Army, following in his father's footsteps (husband Rick spent 8 years in the Army, 22 in the Navy, retiring out of Bethesda Naval Hospital as a Senior Chief Corpsman), I was worried.
There seemed at the time that the entire globe had our military involved somehow. I admit, I am a worrier, especially about the people I love. But his involvement in potentially dangerous actions really worried me. Fortunately, his first deployment just a couple of months ago was to go to Okinawa, a relatively safe posting in Japan, which made me feel a bit better.
Now we are up to our eyebrows in situations in Syria, and in possible response actions to Kim Jung Un in Korea who has been shooting off missiles into the Pacific, trying to extend their strike reach ... I am really worried. Korea is a hotspot just waiting to break out. China is reportedly studying the situation with a possible response coming as well.
Worrying doesn't help much but it is waking me up in the middle of the night a lot. When I worry, I munch. I'm trying to keep it fairly healthy (nuts, small fruits, etc., until the devil pops in with kettle chips, my favorite). I guess I've totally blown away my New Year's pledge to, 'Worry less, smile more!' Guess I can take pride in making it last 3 1/2 months...
Just, please God, bring our boy home safely.