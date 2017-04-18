The President is an impulsive person and this action only serves to underline that fact. That Assad is a monster is not news; the atrocity he committed was ghastly, one more added to the others that have come before it. Mr. Trump was overcome with revulsion, as any decent human being would have been. He also felt that a decisive military move would be positive. Plans were already in hand to conduct such a strike; it was mostly determining to do it and meeting with his advisors.
While the stroke was bold and unequivocal there is a total lack of policy where Syria is concerned. He is the President and that means that anything he says, any action he takes, is loaded with consequences. The administration has been hands-off, except for the strikes against ISIS. The Assad regime was given a tacit green light when it was made known that the US would not demand his removal as part of a settlement; a shift in position. Such diplomatic niceties are lost on a lot of people, but in the sophisticated language of diplomacy that statement was a green light. That was the interpretation in Damascus. That’s why you have a State Department, with its specialists, to make sure the messages you send are clear.
The State Department, which projects the US’s position to the world, is woefully understaffed, left as a backwater and so a formal policy has not been formulated or communicated to our allies and foes. While morally right and proper, as a policy initiative the attack is a complete 180 for Mr. Trump. When Syria used chemical weapons and Mr. Obama said he was intending to launch retaliatory strikes, Mr. Trump, in September 2013, tweeted: “President Obama, do not attack Syria; there is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your ‘powder’ for another (and more important) day!”
President Obama held off, saying he wished to have the concurrence of Congress which he did not get. Instead there was a negotiated deal for Assad to hand over all his chemical weapons to the Russians, who in turn turned them over to the USA to be destroyed. Obviously, not all of them. President Trump obviously felt that asking Congress’ approval for an Authorization of Military Force was just a nicety; well, it’s not. Check under Section 8 of the Constitution.
For Mr. Trump it is a complete about-face. While the mainstream media praised the action, the on-line conspiracy theorists and alt-right bloggers went ballistic, angrily denouncing the President.
Missing is a sense of what comes next, what “victory” looks like. Are we about to dive into the Syrian cauldron without a clear objective or is this one-off? Are we back to being the world’s policeman or are we going to withdraw into the USA and let the world do the best it can? There is no policy and in the world of international diplomacy, where nuance is everything and words are carefully chosen, Mr. Trump does neither well. It’s a skill he needs to develop quickly.