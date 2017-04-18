HUNTERS SHOULD ATTEND FWC MEETING APR. 19TH

On April 19th at 8:30 a.m., the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, will be meeting at the Florida Public Safety Institute (former Pat Thomas Law Enforcement Academy) located on Hwy. 90 between Midway and Quincy. One of the main items to be discussed will be an update on the bear management plan in Florida.
The staff report will not include any suggestions regarding a bear hunt, as the plan is to present the data and let the commissioners decide if they want to have another bear hunt or not.
Whether you care to hunt bear or not, if you are a hunter you need to make plans to attend this meeting. We need hundreds of sportsmen to show up to counter the anti-hunting community and paid agitators that will be attending. During the last commission meeting, these same anti-hunters showed up in force to voice opposition to using dogs in any form of hunting, from small game to upland bird to deer hunting. Fortunately, 250+ hunters appeared at the meeting and the anti-hunters were defeated. We need 300 to 400 hunters at the meeting on the 19th!
Even if you do not hunt, but you are experiencing problems with nuisance bears, now is the time to come and speak. If you can’t take off work, then you can voice your opinions to all commissioners by going to www.myfwc.com, and clicking on the link titled “commissioners.” There you will find a link to a form that you can fill out and that will be provided to all of the commissioners.
Lane Stephens