ROGUE FLORIDA LEGISLATURE SETS THE STAGE FOR MORE BLOOD BATHS

Let me explain the above title as clearly as I know how.
The names Steube, Hahnfeldt, Baxley, Plakon, Rayburn, Altman, Stargel, Bradley, Payne, Byrd, Simmons and Combee, all members of your Legislature, are attached to a multitude of bills and amendments to bills (example: Florida House Bill 779 … HB779 allowing “TEMPORARY” open carry) that are the building blocks intended to lead to routine “open carry” of lethal weapons around you and your loved ones by untrained, testosterone-ridden bullies … legislators who are either ignorant of how one’s physiology, including brain function, dramatically shifts when someone introduces a gun into the fray, or are legislators so dangerously possessed with hubris that they cannot stop themselves. WE must reverse these perverse, dangerous laws and pending bills and begin to ELECT THOUGHTFUL LEGISLATORS.
In “STAND YOUR GROUND” cockfight moments vision narrows, blood shifts from the periphery (decreasing ones ability to handle a gun), the heart races, breathing becomes heavy … all of which interfere with what open-carry proponents think they will be capable of doing during a gun battle.
Going back to our development, armed citizens even freeze during life-threatening events because, along with many creatures, our initial response when confronted with danger is to not be seen, which of course is enhanced by remaining still. These effects are mitigated but not eliminated by the training and frequent re-training law enforcement receives. This allows them to maybe hit an assailant (New York Police have an 18% hit rate in a battle) along with any fools who openly display a gun during a crisis.
A portion of our population vehemently demands that we protect every zygote as if it were a walking human being, using the words “choose life” to express that opinion. So now these highly-respected and loved zygotes develop into young men whom Steube and his equally-unthinking colleagues gleefully ENCOURAGE to STAND THEIR GROUND and fight like two roosters in a cockfight rather than introducing civilized law that requires one to escape if possible, thus subscribing to “CHOOSE LIFE” once again.
INCREDIBLY, FLORIDA STATUTE 776.012 (2) ALLOWS THE USE OF DEADLY FORCE ONLY IF NECESSARY, BUT EXPLICITLY EXPLAINS THAT ONE DOES NOT HAVE TO ATTEMPT TO ESCAPE (“no duty to retreat”). If one can escape, to anyone but Steube and colleagues that would make the use of lethal force unnecessary and therefore illegal! WE need to pay attention to this, and “Stand Your Ground” needs to GO along with all legislators who support it!
There are at least two national (Florida included) organizations spearheaded by women and mothers who are combating these life-threatening laws and bills. Please CHOOSE LIFE and protect your loved ones by joining them in this crucial fight today.
Rick Soskis