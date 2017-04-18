Looking Back for 04-18-17

Havana firefighters responded quickly to a structure fire at the corner of Lincoln Street and Jefferson Avenue, finding the old crab factory and Rainbow Lounge at that location fully ablaze with its roof caved in. The volunteers worked fast to combat the fire despite strong winds with a lot of smoke. Two Havana fire trucks responded, as did the Havana Police Dept. and Concord Fire Dept. Firefighter David Norman said the fire was contained around 3:30 p.m. and the fire dept. returned at 5:00 to continue cooling it down.
20 YEARS AGO
Thanks to a grant from Florida Farm Bureau, students at Havana Middle School were getting a hands-on lesson in agriculture. Maricus Deshazier was shown watering tomato plants that the students were growing in the school’s state-of-the-art, climate controlled green house. “It creates a good atmosphere for kids to learn about agriculture,” stated Clarence Lewis of the Extension Service.
Jeffrey Bernard Powell, a 1989 Havana Northside High School graduate and son of Mattie H. Harrison of Havana and Rev. James Powell of Tallahassee, graduated from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice.
30 YEARS AGO
A subdivision study by the Gadsden County Planning & Zoning Commission revealed that the Havana area had more subdivided parcels than anywhere else in the county. The study also revealed that out of 3,666 subdivided parcels of land in the entire county, only 865 (23.60 percent) were occupied.
Retired Judge Ben Willis was the speaker for the quarterly meeting of the Gadsden Historical Society. Judge Willis presented entertaining and informative excerpts from the unpublished journal of Dr. Charles Hentz, a Quincy physician during the late 1800s.
40 YEARS AGO
Sen. Pat Thomas, Quincy insurance executive, was honored during the opening ceremonies at the legislature for his outstanding performance during the 1976 session. Thomas was presented with the Annual Allen Morris Legislative Award for being the Most Effective First Term Member of the Senate.
Havana students making the Dean’s List at Florida State University were Sandra S. Machneish, Stephen Randa Morris, William T. Spivey, M. Kimberly Strobel, and Janet Cantey Thompson.
50 YEARS AGO
Alex McMillan, Quincy businessman, was elected District State Vice President of the Florida Jaycees in Gainesville at the Florida Jaycees District Two President’s Roundtable and General Business Session Spring Caucus.
Dr. Ralph Porter, Quincy veterinarian, was scheduled to be in Havana at the City Park to inoculate dogs and cats. Inoculation was required by Town Ordinance and the fee was $2 during Dr. Porter’s visit. The cost at the vet’s office was $3.
60 YEARS AGO
The Havana Bears captured their second win of the young baseball season with a 19-1 victory over the Greensboro Bulldogs. Herman Dodson gathered three hits while picking up the pitching victory. Jimmy Causey, Ronnie Stephens, Hershell Moore and Robert Hunt had two hits apiece with Hunt collecting four RBIs.
In the first of a series of entertainments, the Havana Town Council planned to honor and show appreciation to volunteer citizens. Members of the Havana Volunteer Fire Dept. and their wives were treated to a barbecue supper at the Havana City Hall.