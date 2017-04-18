LEGAL NOTICES
Legals for 04-18-17
Tuesday, April 18. 2017
CITY OF MIDWAY EMPLOYMENT
OPPORTUNITY
The City of Midway is advertising and is currently accepting applications for a full-time Police Chief.
Salary Range: Negotiable.
Qualifications:
A Bachelor’s degree is required from an accredited four-year university in Criminal Justice or related field. Must be certified and possess a State of Florida Police Standards and Training Certificate from a recognized Law Enforcement Academy or ten years of progressively responsible experience in law enforcement work in a sworn capacity is preferred; five years of which must have been in some type of supervisory experience in a law enforcement agency. A comparable amount of training, education and/or experience can be substituted for the minimum qualifications and must be submitted for the minimum qualifications. Must be computer literate in a variety of computer functions including, but not limited to Microsoft Office Suites; Word, Excel, Power Point, Internet, and law enforcement related programs used by the City and the County. Must possess a class “E” State of Florida Driver’s License and must pass a background investigation. Excellent benefits including FL Retirement System.
Applications may be obtained from the Midway City Hall located at 50 MLK Blvd., Midway, FL 32343 or from our website: www.mymidwayfl.com. Application deadline: Open until filled. For additional information please contact Midway City Hall at (850) 574-2355 or fax the application and resume to (850) 574-0633.
9t: 3/30/17-5/25/17
_________________________________
Gadsden County Board of
County Commissioners
Maintenance Worker I
Full-Time
Position #0065
Public Works Department
Salary $9.67 to $14.50 Hourly
Position Closes: April 24, 2017
To obtain additional information about this position visit our website at www.gadsdengov.net . EEO/AA.
2t: 4/13/17, 4/20/17
_________________________________
Legal Notice
B & S Rentals, 649 Industrial Drive, Quincy, FL 32351, will have a sale on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at 9:00 A.M. This sale will be on items stored in the estate of James Penn, D-42; Jasmine Pride, B-23; and Willie Hawkins, A-6 for non-payment of rent. All contents are described as household goods. All items will be sold or otherwise disposed of.
2t: 4/6, 4/13
_________________________________
AMENDMENT NUMBER 1 TO THE
BID DOCUMENT
Bid No. 17-08; Professional Grant Administration Services
Amendment Date: 4-3-2017
[A. This Amendment shall be considered part of the bid document for the above-mentioned project as though it had been issued at the same time and shall be incorporated integrally therewith. Where provisions of the following supplementary data differ from those or the original bid documents, this Amendment shall govern and take precedence. BIDDERS MUST SIGN THE AMENDMENT AND SUBMIT IT WITH THEIR BIDS. B. Bidders are hereby notified that they shall make any necessary adjustment in their submittal as a result of this Amendment. It will be construed that each bidder's proposal is submitted with full knowledge of all modifications and supplemental data specified herein.]
Except as described below, the original bid document remains unchanged. The bid document is modified and/or clarified, as follows:
1. In the section of the bid document titled "Submittal Instructions" firms are instructed to submit their proposals on Friday, April 14, 2017 by 10:30 a.m. This Amendment is issued to notify firms that the deadline has been extended to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 17, 2017 due to office closures in observance of Good Friday.
If you need further directions or clarification regarding this Amendment, please contact Shelia Faircloth at sfaircloth@gadsdencountyfl.gov
or by phone at 850-875-7243.
BIDDER MUST ACKNOWLEDGE THIS AMENDMENT BY SIGNING BELOW AND ATTACHING THE SIGNED AMENDMENT TO THE BID FORM:
Company Name: ____________________
Contact Person: _____________________
Signature: _________________________
Date: _____________________________
Under Florida law, e-mail addresses are public records. If you do not want your e-mail address released in response to a public-records request, do not send electronic mail to this entity. Instead, contact this office by phone or in writing. The information contained in this email and/or attachment(s) may be confidential and intended solely for the use of the individual or entity to whom it is addressed. This email and/or attachment(s) may contain material that is privileged or protected from disclosure under applicable law. If you are not the intended recipient or the individual responsible for delivering to the intended recipient, please notify sender immediately by telephone to obtain instructions as to whether information in this email and/or attachment(s) is confidential and privileged or protected from disclosure under applicable law.
2T: 4/6/17, 4/13/17
_________________________________
Invitation to Bid
Bid No. 17-11
Carpet Replacement
The Gadsden County Board of County Commission will receive sealed bids from any qualified contractor who is interested in providing carpet replacement services for the Probation office located at 5 East Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351.
A complete scope of services can be obtained from the Management Services Department, Room 204 located at 5-B E Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 and on our website at gadsdengov.net. Please direct any questions to Warren Ellis at 850-508-6443.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, the bid number and the title of the bid.
Proposals will be received until 10:00 a.m. (ET), on Friday, May 5, 2017, at the Gadsden County Management Services Department, Room 204, 5B East Jefferson Street, Quincy, Florida 32351, and will be opened and read aloud immediately thereafter at the County Administrator's Conference Room at 9B East Jefferson Street, Quincy, Florida 32351.
The Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of Gadsden County. EEO/AA
Issued 4-13-2017
1t: 4/13/17
_________________________________
Public Notice
This is to notify all persons that as of April 2, 2017, Johnny Herron no longer represents B & S Rentals, 649/651 Industrial Drive, Quincy, Florida 32351 in any manner.
Customers of B & S Rentals should not contact Johnny Herron for the payments of rent or any other business concerning the rental of self-storage facilities at 649/651 Industrial Drive, Quincy, Florida 32351.
1t: 4/13/2017
_________________________________
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SECOND JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN
AND FOR GADSDEN COUNTY,
FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO. 2016 CP 000463
IN RE:
THE ESTATE OF
CLARENCE CURTIS FAIRCLOTH,
DECEASED.
___________________________/
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE.
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the Estate of CLARENCE CURTIS FAIRCLOTH, Deceased, File Number 2016 CP 000463, by the Circuit Court for GADSDEN COUNTY, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 10 East Jefferson Street, Quincy, Florida 32351, that the decedent’s date of death was AUGUST 24, 2016, that the total value of the estate is $37,491.00, and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Name & Address
JUNE M. FARRELL
1215 Piedmont Drive
Tallahassee, Florida 32312-2515
MAXINE M. MCPHAUL
505 Concord Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
JOSEPH C. MCPHAUL
279 McPhaul Road
Crawfordville, FL 32327
BARBARA M. O’KANE
600 Dee Run Road
Havana, FL 32333
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS
ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE.
ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of the Notice is April 13, 2017.
Person Giving Notice:
JUNE M. FARRELL, Personal
Representative
1215 Piedmont Drive
Tallahassee, Florida 32312-2515
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
Sandra G. Green, Esquire
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar No. 396044
1105 Hays Street
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Telephone: (850) 577-1800
2t: 4/13/17, 4/20/17
____________________________________
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SECOND JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA, IN AND FOR
GADSDEN COUNTY.
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NUMBER 17000091 - CPA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JACK B.
GOODSON, also known as Jack
Bronson Goodson,
Deceased.
________________________________/
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JACK B. GOODSON, deceased, whose date of death was, November 30, 2016, File Number 17000091- CPA, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gadsden County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 1649, Quincy, Florida 32353-1649. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set
forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME
OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE
OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is April 6, 2017.
Co-Personal Representatives
ROBBIE G. GERSON BERZMAN
ROBINETTE G. DUNNING
980 Attapulgus Hwy.
Quincy, FL 32351
Attorney for Personal Representative:
JACK A. HARNETT
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 300
16 E. Washington Street
Quincy, Florida 32353-0300
Cell No: (850) 728-6266
E-Mail Address: jahamett@aol.com
Fla. Bar No: 0033786
2t: 4-6, 13, 2017
_________________________________
Applications Now Being Accepted
The Gadsden County Department of Community Development Administration will be soliciting applications for its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program; funds for this program will be utilized for rehabilitation/demolition/replacement to very low and low income qualified residents in the unincorporated area of Gadsden County. All applications are on first come basis and will be available starting April 13, 2017. The deadline for submitting applications will be April 30, 2017. All application must be complete and returned to the Community Development Administration Office, located in the Edward J. Butler Governmental Complex at; 9 East Jefferson Street, Quincy, Florida 32351. Telephone number (850) 875-8659. Applicants previously assisted by the Gadsden County SHIP/CDBG Program please do not reapply.
*NO FAXES OR EMAILS WILL
BE ACCEPTED*
1t: 4-13-17
_____________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, IDE Technologies Inc, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1331 YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: 3-04-2N-3W-0600-00000-0570
PARCEL ID NUMBER: OR 24, P. 261-LOTS 57, 58 & 59, HUDSON HILLS.
Name in which assessed: Norma Ferguson
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 1st DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: April 6, 13, 20, 27, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, IDE Technologies Inc, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 335 YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 766 P 1013 OR 748 P 103 COMM 13.08 CHAINS N OF THE SWC OF THE EAST 1/2 OF THE SE 1/4, RUN N 105 YARDS, EAST 210 FT TO BEGIN. THENCE RUN E 105 FT, N 105 FT., W 105 FT., S 105 FT TO THE POB. OR 385 P 1105. BEING IN SECTION 32-3N-2W. ALSO, COMM 13.08 CHAINS N OF THE SWC OF E 1/2 OF SE 1/4 AND RUN N 105 YDS TO BEGIN: THEN E 105 YDS; N 35 YDS; W 105 YDS AND WOUTH 35 YDS TO THE P.O.B.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 2-32-3N-2W-0000-00442-0500
Name in which assessed: Bertrey Hinson; Louella Odom
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 1st DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: April 6, 13, 20, 27, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, IDE Technologies Inc, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1713 YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 769 P 1994 OR 716 P 825 OR 661 P 1291 OR 640 P 1080 OR 638 P 169 OR 512 P 1677 BEGIN 100 FT W OF SWC OF STEWART AND CRAWFORD STS., RUN W 50 FT., S 300 FT., E 50 FT AND N 300 FT TO POB. (HOLMAN PROJECT) OR 293 P 123 IN SECTION 12-2N-4W. ALSO: COMMENCE AT THE NWC OF LOT 157 ORIGINAL QUINCY AS PER PLAT BK 1 PG 2; THENCE SOUTH 89*55'09" W ALONG THE S/LY R/W BOUNDARY OF CRAWFORD ST (50 FT R/W) A DIST OF 200 FT MARKING THE NWC OF LANDS AS DESCRIBED IN OR 293 P 123 TO BEGIN; THENCE S 89*55'09" WEST 25 FT; THENCE S 00*07'09" W PARALLEL WITH THE WESTERN BOUNDARY OF SAID LANDS A DIST. OF 100 FT; THENCE N 89*55'09" E PARALLEL WITH SAID S/LY R/W A DISTANCE OF 25 FT TO A PT ON SAID WESTERN BOUNDARY; THEN N 00*07'09" E 100 FT TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-12-2N-4W-0000-00144-0600
Name in which assessed: Bellamy Investment Group
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 1st DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: April 6, 13, 20, 27, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, IDE Technologies Inc, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 2425 YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 816 P 1586 OR 624 P 324; OR 608 P 954 COMM AT THE SEC OF SW1/4 OF 35-1N-4W, RUN N01*11'W 763.7 FT; N14*04'E 140.13 FT ALONG ROAD TO BEGIN; N14*04'E 100 FT N89*12'W 82.65 FT; S00*34'W 96.3 FT; S88*01'E 59.3 FT TO POB. IN SECTION 35-1N-4W ALSO AN UNDIV. INT. IN ACCESS AREA PER OR 161 P 284. AND NOW ALSO THAT LOT KNOWN AS 1-E PER OR 315 P 868. LESS FROM ALL THE ABOVE A .20 ACRE LOT SOLD TO LARRY MELTON PER OR 324 P 683 OFF THE SOUTH END. IN SECTION 35-1N-4W. OR 121 P 596
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 4-35-1N-4W-0000-00341-0200
Name in which assessed: John W Ray Jr
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 1st DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: April 6, 13, 20, 27, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gene Opheim, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 2178 YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 646 P 543 LOT 15 BLK "B ORION'S POINT PER PLAT BK 2 PG 136
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 4-06-1N-2W-1543-0000B-0150
Name in which assessed: SALEM CONSTRUCTION LLC
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 1st DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: April 6, 13, 20, 27, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Thomas W Vogie, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1935 YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2012
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 315 P 727 OR 372 P 1523 DB 99, P. 44-BEGIN 225 FT W & 525 FT N OF SEC OF LOT 38, ROBT CITY, RUN W 200 FT, N 62 FT, E 200 FT & S 62 FT TO THE P.O.B. OR 365 P 1336 OR 372 P 1524 OR 377 P 1088 IN SECTION 12-2N-4W
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-12-2N-4W-0000-00323-2300
Name in which assessed: Tony Eugene Goldwire, Kenneth Lamar Goldwire, & Homer Renard Garner
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 7th Day of June, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 1st DAY OF March, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: April 6, 13, 20, 27, 2017
_________________________________
_________________________________
