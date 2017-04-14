Jean Helen Goble, 77 of Havana, FL. passed away on Friday, April 7, 2017 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
Her Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, April 21, 2017 at Faith Funeral Chapel, with Dr. Eric Erskine officiating the service.
Mrs. Jean was born January 14, 1940 in Detroit Lakes, MN. She was the daughter of the late Julius Janke and the late Leona Ready Janke.
She was an active member of the Havana Garden Club, and the Red Hat Ladies Group.
She is survived by her husband Ronald J. Goble of Havana; son Steven Goble of Havana; two daughters Amy Jane Goble of Los Angeles, CA, and Lee A. Horner of Linton, ND. Five grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Other survivors include, her sisters and brothers, Jerome Janke of Detroit Lakes, MN; Julie Harrison of Upper Marlboro, MD; Jeanette Gunderson (husband Richard) of Grand Forks, ND; Janice Longtime, (husband Orvis) Lake Park, MN; Jerry Janke of San Antonio, TX; Julian Janke, (wife Connie) Frazee, MN; Jill Hebert (husband Bill Smith) of Dumas, TX; and Joyce Ellsworth Fargo, ND.
An additional service is planned for her northern family and friends at Dilworth Community Center (709 1st Ave NW Dilworth, MN 56529) on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 1:00 pm in the afternoon.
Jean Helen Goble
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)