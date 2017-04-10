Sterling Lance Watson, 60, passed away Sunday, April 9th, 2017. Sterling was born in Quincy, Florida, on June 27th, 1956. Sterling was a member of the First Baptist Church of Quincy, having formerly served as an ordained deacon. He enjoyed the peace and serenity of his farm where he spent most of his free time. He was active in the community, serving as a city commissioner, mayor of Quincy, and a Gadsden County Commissioner, as well as a member if the Rotary Club. He was also a member of the Florida Dental Association. He was a graduate of Robert F. Munroe Day School and graduated from Florida State University where he played football from 1976-1977. He later attended the University of Florida College of Dentistry, graduating early in 1982 receiving the “Outstanding Student” award for his class.
Sterling began his dental practice in 1983 and was still working at the time of his passing. Sterling was a passionate academic of dentistry and continued his education at the Pankey Institute. Despite many other opportunities after dental school, his love and passion for his family and Gadsden County brought him back home.
Sterling enjoyed hunting and fishing, bike riding, reading, politics and most of all spending time with his family. He spent his life helping others in need and upon his death he was able to help once again by donating three of his major organs to three recipients in need, as well as 50 to 100 recipients through tissue donations.
Sterling is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Karen White Watson, his daughter, Chelsea Watson of Seattle, his son, Lance Watson and daughter, Savanah Watson of Quincy, his 3 brothers, Archie (Robin), David (Janice), Brent, his sister, Rita Faulkner (Kevin) and father, Walter Watson Jr. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Willie Watson, his niece, Kalen Watson, and nephew, Michael Guilford.
The visitation will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2017 in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church Quincy from 5:00-7:00 pm. The memorial service will be held Thursday, April 13th, 2017 at First Baptist Church Quincy at 11:00 am.
Memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice of Quincy, 105 N. Jackson St., Quincy, FL 32351 or LifeQuest Organ Recovery Services, checks payable to LifeQuest and send to LifeQuest Organ Recovery Services720 SW 2nd Ave.
Suite 570, North Gainesville, FL 32601. The family would also encourage everyone to consider becoming an organ donor.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., (850) 627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
